The First Trailer For Lindsay Lohan's MTV Reality Show Is Here & I've Never Been Happier

Lindsay Lohan is officially set to make her comeback. There have been rumblings about a Greece-based reality series starring Lohan for several weeks, but now the show is making its official debut. The first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's MTV reality show has finally dropped, revealing the name and a first look at Lohan's first foray into reality television.

The upcoming series, which is operating under the working title Lohan Beach Club, will center on Lindsay Lohan's latest resort and nightclub in Mykonos, Greece. The series has earlier been compared to Vanderpump Rules, seeing Lohan in the Lisa Vanderpump role as the club owner, who interacts with several of her employees as she attempts to expand her Greek resort empire with the opening of Lohan Beach Club in Mykonos. The new nightclub and resort is Lohan's third property in the Greek islands, following similar exotic resorts in Athens and Rhodes. The new reality show does not yet have a premiere date, but it is slated to debut sometime in 2019.

Unfortunately, the first teaser trailer for Lohan Beach Club does not give us too much information on the new show. The 15-second clip shows Lindsay Lohan strolling around her seaside resort, as she declares to the camera: "Pack your bags, MTV. We're going to Mykonos." Check out the first-look clip of Lohan Beach Club below:

Lohan Beach Club has reportedly begun filming this past week, which could already mean some pretty surprising guest appearances for the series. Over the weekend, Lindsay Lohan was spotted partying with Tiffany Trump in Mykonos, which could mean that Donald Trump's daughter may show up on Lohan Beach Club. And along with Lohan, the series has teased that it will focus largely on a hand-picked team of brand ambassadors and workers hired by Lohan to keep her club running. Lohan Beach House is being produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, the production company best known for Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Project Runway.

The Lohan Beach Club production company was also the team behind the 2008 E! reality series Living Lohan, which starred Lindsay's mom Dina Lohan and her sister Ali Lohan. That show only lasted for one season, and Lindsay opted to never appear in it — instead, it followed Ali's attempts to break into show business with the help of her mom/manager.

Since stepping away from the celebrity spotlight in the last few years, Lindsay Lohan has been living in Dubai, Turkey, and Greece. A couple years back, after she first moved out of the United States in 2016, Lohan surprised people with what appeared to be an unidentifiable new accent. There have also been reports that Lohan converted to Islam, as well as some interesting relationships with a Russian heir and a South Korean bodybuilder. It is safe to say that a reality show will go a long way in helping American fans get a better grasp on exactly what is going on in Lohan's life abroad.

Expect Lohan Beach House to premiere on MTV sometime in 2019.