Throughout your life, you've watched the way the moon travels through its never-ending lunar cycle, but did you know there's a spiritual meaning behind it all? As the moon embarks on its journey through its various phases, you're riding right alongside it. However, that journey always begins on the new moon, which is when the skies are fertile enough for you to start over and plant the seed of a fresh intention. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best February 2020 new moon, you should mark your calendars, because it's a beautiful time to begin something that truly excites you. That's right, I'm talking to you, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Taking place on Feb. 23 at 10:32 a.m. ET, this new moon rises in spiritual, emotional, and introspective Pisces. This makes it the perfect time to grant yourself the forgiveness you've been withholding. Pisces is about coming to a sense of completion and letting go of the past. There's nothing you can do to change what happened. By continuing to blame yourself, you'll never move on. Take a page out of the Pisces book and treat yourself with love and forgiveness instead.

With Mercury retrograde in Pisces taking you on a tour through the past, this new moon might have you exploring what's come and gone rather than what awaits you — but that's OK. A little reflection is just what you need before you decide where you're headed next. However, don't mistake this period of reflection for stagnation. This new moon still forms a sextile to energizing Mars and innovative Uranus, encouraging you to prepare yourself for something groundbreaking and huge.

Although every zodiac sign will learn something from this new moon, water signs will enjoy their lesson plan the most.

Cancer: You're Setting Your Sights On The Great Beyond

It's as if you're an explorer leaving home for the first time and the world is waiting for you to discover it. Let go of your need for control, and release yourself from the need to know how this story ends. You may think you know your destination, but the universe has something far more interesting in mind. You might have an idea of what you want, but when you see what awaits you instead, you'll realize that sometimes the most unexpected turns result in the most beautiful things. Practice saying "yes" to random opportunities that present themselves to you, Cancer. It just might be the one that makes all the difference.

Scorpio: You're Experiencing A Creative And Artistic Awakening

You don't have to be an artist by trade to dedicate time to your creativity. Now's your chance to tap back into your well of artistry and express yourself. It doesn't matter if your work is perfect, Scorpio. In fact, it doesn't even have to be good. The deeper you delve into your creativity, the closer you get to discovering gold. Besides, art isn't about success. Incorporating more creativity into life helps you live your life more truthfully and beautifully, and helps you remember your essence.

Pisces: You're On The Brink Of A Beautiful New Beginning

This is your new moon, Pisces. You have the power to take yourself wherever you'd like to be. What are qualities about yourself that you love? What are qualities you'd like to work on? You have the confidence to honor your strengths and overcome the obstacles standing in your way of growth. If you set your intentions now, it will send a powerful message to the universe. That message states that you are ready for everything you've been preparing for.