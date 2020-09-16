Things seem to be getting more and more tedious with the sun shining through Virgo, but the stability you crave is closer than you think. On the morning of Sept. 17, the sun and moon will meet in Virgo, which means the emotional meaning of the September 2020 new moon will not only bring you down to earth, but also inspire you to create a day-to-day routine that's equally efficient and productive.

Governed by resourceful Mercury — the planet of communication, thought process, and cognitive functioning — Virgo's mutable earth is symbolic of the value in the process. Scrupulous and responsible, it has everything to do with wellness, routines, schedules, and acts of service. When the sun transits through methodical Virgo, its pragmatic energy is then reflected onto the collective, which instills the importance in thinking rationally, especially when it comes to getting organized and general problem solving.

In addition to considering the essence of Virgo's zodiac archetype, there are a number of astrological aspects coming to the forefront of this Mercury-ruled lunation — such as Mars retrograde in Aries — that will play a significant role in the upcoming months. The good news is, both the sun and moon will be in harmony with Saturn, which can be incredibly helpful.

New Moon In Virgo: Sept. 17, 2020 At 7:00 a.m. ET

Despite its darkness and enigmatic mystique, the divine fertility of the new moon phase is essential to the core foundation of your greatest accomplishments. How can you cultivate its magic and integrate it into your personal life? Everything has a beginning and an end, because the journey to spirit via the human experience is cyclical. The beginning of the lunar cycle (aka the new moon phase) is symbolic of rebirth, renewal, and new beginnings.

Every month, this numinous moon phase bestows you with the hope and blessings of a brand-new tomorrow. This occurs the moment the moon, the sun, and earth align via the same longitude line, which is why the moon becomes invisible, as seen from earth. Astrologically, this takes place when the moon joins forces with the sun, in the exact same degree of a particular zodiac sign, which in this case is Virgo.

Given that the sun moves a degree per day, and the moon changes degrees every two hours, this lunar phase is, essentially, a team effort, which only makes the effects much more potent. The moon is a symbol of your unconscious; it governs your intuitive mind, inner world, emotional foundation, sense of comfort, and divine feminine presence. The sun is your ego, physical identity, divine light, soul purpose, and sacred masculine energy.

Having both of these ever-glowing luminaries working side by side via the same zodiac sign is nothing short of extraordinary, especially when igniting a mutable earth sign like Virgo. Grounded and responsible, the energy of Virgo is here to teach you how to leverage your time and energy. So whether you're considering the thought of starting a business, or perhaps kicking off a new wellness routine, this lunation has your name on it.

September's New Moon Is Here To Help You Become Grounded

Sitting in an exact trine to Saturn in Capricorn — which is about to station direct on Sept. 29 — this Mercury-ruled lunation is bestowing you with an incredible amount of fertility. After all, the element earth is about abundance, sustenance, and stability. Together the sun-moon in Virgo trine Saturn in Capricorn will help you cultivate the discipline and perseverance you need to accomplish your long-term goals. Solidifying and realistic, this new moon will inspire you and teach you how to tackle your tedious schedule with strength and clarity. Don't let this new beginning go to waste.