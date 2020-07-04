Are you ready to turn the page on another powerful chapter in your life? The last eclipse of the Cancer-Capricorn series is coming, and the full moon lunar eclipse will illuminate the night sky on July 5. Glimmering through the sign of Saturn-ruled Capricorn, the emotional meaning of the July 2020 lunar eclipse isn't solely focused on balance, but personal accountability, too. Think back to the new moon solar eclipse on July 12, 2018. How have you evolved since?

Eclipses are powerful lunations and the upcoming full moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn will be what's referred to as a "penumbral" lunar eclipse. According to Space.com, this occurs when the moon passes through Earth's "penumbra," which is the outer part of the planet's cone-shaped shadow. This astronomical phenomenon will be visible to those in North and South America between July 4 and 5, so get those telescopes ready. Astrologically, this full moon lunar eclipse will be incredibly illuminating, both for you and for the planet at large. As the final chapter of the Cancer-Capricorn eclipse cycle, this eclipse series highlighted everything from the relationship you have with your parents to your contributions in the world, and now it's time to close the door and move forward, taking your learnings with you.

Full moons are symbolic of completion and spiritual fruition, and the potency of this lunar phase is naturally emphasized during an eclipse cycle. Something is being brought to your conscious awareness as we speak and in Capricorn, your lunar eclipse story will more than likely revolve around your professional foundation and self-mastery. Get familiar with which astrological houses belong to Cancer-Capricorn in your birth chart, as this is where your eclipse story will continue to unfold.

Full Moon Lunar Eclipse In Capricorn: July 5, 2020

Shutterstock

Each of the phases of the moon have a unique symbolism and the same essence is applied to every eclipse cycle. For instance, the new moon solar eclipse in Cancer on June 20 — that took place just hours before the summer solstice and also marked the beginning of Cancer season — is also connected to the upcoming lunar eclipse in Capricorn. There's something coming to fruition in your life, so make sure you reflect on the events that have taken place thus far.

Given that the new moon solar eclipse on June 20 activated the zero degree point of Cancer — the cardinal cross, where the sun's shift marks the beginning of a brand new season — its energy was especially potent. This solar eclipse marked the beginning of a brand new era, both personally and collectively. July 2001 was the last time we experienced an eclipse at zero degrees of Cancer, and the world changed drastically in the months that followed.

Activating 13 degrees of Saturn-ruled Capricorn at 12:44 a.m. ET, the full moon lunar eclipse on July 5 will be a major turning point, especially when it comes to your life's direction. In addition to bringing something to your conscious awareness, this eclipse will also focus on Capricorn themes. Governed by structured Saturn — the planet of authority, boundaries, limits, and foundations — Capricorn has everything to do with responsibility and self-mastery. How do you want to show up in the world? What do you want your legacy to be?

Remember, Saturn-ruled Capricorn also governs patriarchal structures, government systems, and authority figures, so the potential effects this eclipse will strongly influence the structures of the world. Something is in the process of being dismantled and restructured in order to build a more righteous and long-lasting future. As intimidating as this sounds, you can't be afraid to let it all fall down, especially if it wasn't built on solid ground.