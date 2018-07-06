The sun is in sensitive Cancer and the eclipse is upon us. July is a major turning point in 2018, and your partial solar eclipse 2018 horoscope proves it. However, before I tell you what this powerful lunation has in store for your zodiac sign, here's a quick overview on this cosmic event: The partial solar eclipse on July 12 is the first of three this summer, illuminating the Cancer-Capricorn axis. These powerful lunations will spark new beginnings and transformations between now and 2020.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is between the earth and the sun. During the solar eclipse, the moon blocks the sun and everything becomes dark. The darkness is a symbol of our next move, and since we can't see in the dark, it's up to us to take that leap of faith.

For example, are you afraid of change? Do you consider yourself to be a creature of habit? Personally, I believe all humans are. This is exactly where the "life-changing" eclipse energy stems from. It's that moment when the moon blocks the sun, that forces us to explore unfamiliar territories and consider new options. Solar eclipses represent new beginnings, and despite the fear of surrendering to the unknown, we need to keep in mind that the universe knows what's best for us.

Speaking of new beginnings, here's your solar eclipse 2018 horoscope:

Aries: Family And Soul Foundation

The partial solar eclipse lights up the area of your chart related to your home life, family, and soul foundation. This sensitive energy will bring attention to your emotional body. Your intuition is heightened during this time as well, so pay attention to messages, and universal downloads. Are you comfortable? This is also a good time to work on improving your living space.

Taurus: Communication And Close Network

This energy will shake up the area of your chart related to communication, and your immediate network. What brings you peace of mind? How can you nurture this part of your life? Paperwork and contracts are also a possibility during this time. Cheers to new beginnings!

Gemini: Your Security And Self-Worth

The solar eclipse on July 12 will touch your money zone, bringing new beginnings to your values and possessions. Investments, income, and material realities are top of mind during this time. In other words, the cosmos are sprinkling their blessings right over your bank account. Open your heart and mind to the possibilities.

Cancer: Your Personal Attitude And Individuality

The times they are a-changin’, and so are you, Cancer. Be gentle with yourself. You stop at nothing to nurture others, but when was the last time you nurtured yourself? With Pluto in the mix, and in your area of partnerships, beware of toxic connects and bullies. Put yourself first.

Leo: Karma And Spirituality

This energy will light up your subconscious 12th house of of karmic debt and behind-the-scenes work. Pay attention to your dreams, as this can be a very intuitive time for you. This area of your chart is also related to secrets, and information withheld from you. Keep an eye out.

Virgo: Networking & Your Role In Society

The eclipse shakes up your networking zone, bringing new beginnings to your role in society. Your inner humanitarian is ready to engage with your extended community. What are you waiting for? Take advantage of this energy, as it is very powerful. This area of your chart also rules groups and friendship circles. No new friends?

Libra: Your Professional Path And Destiny In The World

This energy lights up your 10th house of authority, career, and destiny in the world, bringing new beginnings to your professional life. It’s time to take that leap of faith, Libra. Focus on your goals. Home and family could influence you during this time as well. Don't make any rushed decisions.

Scorpio: Your Perspective And Personal Philosophy

The solar eclipse lights up your ninth house of expansion and personal philosophy. Are you planning a trip? You might even consider starting school again. Don’t think about it twice, the world is at your feet, Scorpio. Also, beware of toxic gossip within your close network. Pluto's hard at work in your communication sector.

Sagittarius: Your Secrets And Intimate Relationships

When was the last time you actually trusted someone? Merging with your twin flame is part of your evolution process. Why not start now? There’s nothing to be afraid of. Money also comes up for you during this eclipse. Your eighth house rules other people's money, after all. Does anyone owe you cash?

Capricorn: You Vs. Other People

The solar eclipse on lights up your seventh house of partnerships, bringing new beginnings to your relationships. Have you been nurturing your relationships? Are you content with your current partnerships? Whether it's business or personal, there are new prospects in the horizon for you.

Aquarius: Your Responsibilities And Daily Routine

The eclipse will bring new beginnings to your health and daily routine. This energy lights up your sixth house mental perspective and daily life. Cheers to a better routine, and peace of mind. You deserve it.

Pisces: Your Creativity And Joy

This energy shakes up your authentic fifth house of creativity and passion. Are you ready to bask in your gifts? There’s magic in your art, and your heart is ready to embark on a pleasure-filled journey. Color your world, and make it a beautiful life.