As the sun shifts into emotionally driven Cancer on June 20 at exactly 5:44 p.m. ET, the sunlight in the Northern hemisphere reaches its peak and the solstice begins. As it's the longest day of the year, bathed in the highest expression of the sun's vitality, your Cancer season 2020 horoscope is about finding a home within yourself.

In addition to marking the start of a brand-new season as well as a brand-new astrological season, the solstice — which means stillness — presents you with the opportunity to go inward and reflect on the shift of energy within and all around you. Governed by the ever-changing moon — a heavenly portal between the conscious and unconscious — Cancer's cardinal water is fueled by the heart and an infinite source of feeling. What reminds you of home? What makes you feel safe? Though prioritizing your comfort and emotional security are part of your celestial mission throughout this season, it's essential you respond to the intuitive knowing in the depths of your soul.

The sun in Cancer will shed light on the divine nurturer within you. It serves as a reminder that if you ever feel afraid or uncomfortable, you can always return to the home you have within yourself. Trust your inner voice and more importantly, follow your heart.

Shutterstock

As the world shifts from Gemini to Cancer season, here's what you can expect, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Experiencing A Personal Epiphany

The changes that have been brewing within you are finally starting to make sense, Aries. Cancer season will be action packed with pivotal transits activating your personal, private, and public spheres. Everything from your emotional foundation to your professional life will come up for review during this time. Heart-to-heart conversations will resurface, so don't let your ego get in the way of your authenticity.

Taurus: You're Upgrading Your Lifestyle And Mindset

There are a few things you need to let go of but it's all for the better, Taurus. The sun in Cancer will shed light on your communication style, immediate network, and thought process. There's always room for improvement and this is especially true with regard to the action you've taken towards your hopes, wishes, and dreams. What's been stopping you from manifesting the abundance you deserve? There's so much more for you to learn and acknowledge. Open your heart and mind.

Gemini: You're Reflecting On Tangible And Intangible Wealth

What's actually worthy of your time and energy, Gemini? Cancer season will activate your stability-seeking second house of money, value, and possessions, and shed light on everything from your spending habits to your sense of security. How have you been utilizing your unique gifts to earn a living? Are you surrounding yourself with an inspiring group of like-minded individuals? A brand-new beginning awaits you, especially when it comes to your long-term goals. This is your chance to match the frequency of the reality you seek.

Cancer: You're Embarking On A Brand-New Journey

It's your solar revolution, Cancer. With the sun and Mercury retrograde swimming through your cardinal waters, your intuition and emotional reality will be incredibly heightened during this time. Though your soul purpose and personal philosophy seem rather ambiguous these days, this feeling of confusion is presenting you with the opportunity to tap into your conscious awareness and embrace the magic existing in the unknown. Themes revolving around your career and relationships will likely resurface, but it's up to you to decide whether or not they'll complement your new journey.

Leo: You're Experiencing A Powerful Metamorphosis

When was the last time you got a good amount of rest, Leo? Cancer season will activate one of the most vulnerable areas of your chart, but there's a silver lining. With the sun revitalizing your 12th house of closure, karma, and spirituality, you'll be presented with the opportunity to detoxify your mind, body, and soul. Nurturing your conscious and unconscious mind may seem far-fetched, but it will be easier than you think. Everything starts with faith and intention, so make sure to use this mystical energy wisely. There's a beautiful future waiting for you over the horizon.

Virgo: You're Making Room For A Bright Future Ahead

Have your goals been fluctuating lately, Virgo? The sun in Cancer will shed light on your eccentric 11th house of hopes, friendships, and your sense of belonging in the world. This emotionally driven vibration will provide you with enough energy and focus to concentrate on your future. Though the stability of your partnerships might seem hazy at first, it's important to prioritize your individual endeavors. Sharing is caring, as long as there's a mutual understanding. New connections and opportunities are likely, but don't settle until it feels right.

Libra: You're Nurturing Your Professional Reputation

Hard work always pays off, Libra. This is especially true for you this season with the sun activating your ambitious 10th house of career, authority figures, and destiny in the world. Everything from your contributions to your ability to take charge will be top of mind during this time. Though there are family-related issues you need to tend to this season, it's important to remember your inner world is a reflection of your outer world, and vice versa. Check in with yourself as much as possible, and make sure you're being mindful of your wellbeing. The personal and professional successes you seek will always depend on the work you put in.

Scorpio: You're Exploring And Expanding Your Personal Horizons

What's next on your bucket list, Scorpio? Though adventure is probably the last thing on your mind these days, Cancer season will evoke the daring wanderer within you. With the sun activating your expansive ninth house of wisdom and opportunity, you'll be presented with the opportunity to learn something new. Everything from your individual experiences to your personal philosophy will be emphasized this season, but you'll soon realize there's still something else you're searching for. Whether it be artistically or romantically, this season will serve as a reminder to never disregard your passions. It's your divine duty to do what makes you feel most alive.

Sagittarius: You're Experiencing A Spiritual Growth Spurt

Shedding skin is part of life, Sagittarius. The sun in Cancer will beam through your intimate eighth house of sex, transformation, and joint ventures. This area of your chart also governs your psychological experiences and everything in between, so don't be afraid to confront your feels this season. Something within you is in the process of being reborn and this will inevitably play a role in your personal life, especially when it comes to your relationships. Reflecting on your comfort and emotional foundation will be part of your mission this season, so make sure you don't procrastinate.

Capricorn: You're Strengthening Your Partnerships

It's time to clean house, Capricorn. Cancer season didn't come to play around and with the sun activating your committed seventh house of one-on-one partnerships, you'll be given a whole new perspective on balance. Harmony is essential to your personal growth, and this is your chance to find it. Everything from the way you communicate to your idea of comfort will come up for review this season, and it's important to share these POVs with the people in your life. The structure of your relationships stems from your personal experiences, and you're starting from the beginning.

Aquarius: You're Being Mindful Of Your Health And Daily Rituals

Health is wealth, Aquarius. Cancer season will shed light on everything from your wellness routine to the emotional dynamics in your day-to-day life. Are you comfortable with your current routine? Have you been tending to your physical, mental, and spiritual bodies? Living a multidimensional lifestyle is far from easy, but it's all about perspective. This season you'll be gifted with a much-needed reset which could potentially help you upgrade your life. You can be anything you want to be, so take advantage of this time and incorporate a wellness routine into your life. Go ahead and make it fun, too.

Pisces: You're Expressing Your Affections And Individuality

There's no such thing as another you, Pisces. Cancer season will bring focus to your expressive fifth house of authenticity, creativity, children, passion, and acknowledgement. In addition to thriving during a water-sign season, your planetary ruler, Neptune, will kick off a much-needed retrograde cycle through your sign, and this will clear the fog stifling you from living your best life. Themes revolving around your values, finances, and sense of security will also be top of mind, but this will help you become more confident, especially when it comes to your unique talents. Don't hesitate to show the whole world what you're really made of. You deserve to enjoy your life.