A magical full moon will illuminate the night sky on Saturday, Sept. 14 at exactly 12:33 a.m. ET. Glimmering brightly in the mystical sign of Pisces, the emotional meaning of the Harvest Moon 2019 has everything to do with trusting the universe.

The Harvest Moon isn't your typical full moon. According to Almanac.com, the Harvest Moon takes place anywhere from two weeks before to two weeks after the fall equinox — but where did it get its name? Whenever this time of year rolls around, the moon begins to rise moments after the sun sets, which results in an abundance of bright moonlight early in the evening, per Almanac.com. Needless to say, this was a blessing in disguise for the farmers harvesting their crops.

According to TimeAndDate.com, these full moon names were derived from Native American tribes, and the "nicknames" were inspired by the month's personality, which is what helped them keep track of the seasons. This is pretty mind-blowing, but what really gets me is the innate connection we as human beings have with Mother Nature. Don't get me wrong, I know how difficult it is to imagine a world without your iPhone buzzing with social media alerts, let alone everyone's robot bestie and virtual weather girl Siri, but none of it is really necessary.

The Emotional Meaning Of The Harvest Moon

This full moon is taking place during Virgo season, which, coincidentally, is also referred to as the season of the harvest. Whenever there's a full moon, the moon sits directly opposite the sun. So, if the sun is in meticulous Virgo, where would the moon be? When the sun opposes the moon, it is a symbol of the divine masculine (sun) and feminine (moon) energies. This is also a call for balance. If the sun is in Virgo, the full moon will be in the dreamy sign of Pisces.

Sitting alongside its elusive planetary ruler, Neptune, this lunation will be nothing short of spiritually enlightening. It's interesting because full moons typically bring things to light, but Neptune rules Pisces and the essence of this zodiac sign has everything to do with the spiritual realm. Pisces' mutable water governs the universal consciousness that exists within each and every one of us. It is compassionate, healing, mystical, and highly intuitive. Do you have faith? If so, where does your faith lie? In a challenging aspect to expansive Jupiter, aka Pisces' traditional ruler, this full moon will serve as a spiritual culmination of sorts. Hint: Think back to the new moon in Pisces that took place in March 2019.

Themes such as faith, spirituality, boundaries, mysticism, creative inspiration, sacrifice, and forgiveness will be top of mind during this time. However, despite the ethereal-like essence of this zodiac archetype, this lunation serves as a reminder to surrender to the universe and trust the process. For more context on the effects of this lunation, check which astrological house belongs to Pisces in your birth chart. This is where you will likely experience deep clarity and spiritual fruition.

