Another winter, another year over. The winter solstice kicks off on Dec. 21 in the Northern Hemisphere upon the sun's shift into Capricorn, and the underlying sense of urgency continues to build. Not a fan of adulting? Well, that makes two of us. The emotional meaning of Capricorn season 2019 revolves around maturity, not to mention your general ability to master all you've been working so hard for. Once the sun joins Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto in serious Capricorn, it will begin to shed light on all the restructuring and transformation that's taken place. The sun will also energize and revitalize this area of our lives.

Which of the astrological houses in your birth chart belong to Capricorn? This is where the magic happens. For instance, let's say Capricorn governs your fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation. That means you've probably been experiencing profound change in this area of your life for years. You could be in the process of rebuilding your home or reworking your living space, but beyond the physical realm, you could also be dealing with emotional structures within your family sphere. Whatever the case may be, this is your chance to shed skin and start again.

Shutterstock

What Is Capricorn?

If Sagittarius season taught you anything, it's to see the "bigger picture," so let's do exactly that. Ruled by Saturn, aka Father Time and the Lord of Karma, Capricorn is the oldest of the earth signs, so its astrological essence is, essentially, the wisest. Its cardinal earth is a representation of foundations, institutions, and hierarchies, so this astrological season revolves around long-term goals and self mastery.

Capricorn’s zodiac archetype is a symbol of your spiritual roots and the way you cultivate your soul purpose in this lifetime. If you have any Capricorns in your life, then you've probably noticed how ruthless they are, especially when it revolves around their professional goals. These winter babies might also appear to be cold and somber, thanks to Saturn's influence.

The Emotional Meaning Of Capricorn Season

Now that you're well acquainted with the essence of Saturn-ruled Capricorn, how can you use it to your benefit? Again, look at where this cluster of Capricorn energy is located via your birth chart, because the cosmos are just getting started. Saturn will also meet with destructive Pluto on Jan. 12, which will mark the beginning of a powerful yet slow-moving evolutionary process. 'Tis the season of making amends with the darkness, but there is opportunity for growth and spiritual abundance nonetheless.

Saturn is in the midst of restructuring your previously set foundations, while Pluto destroys and regenerates this area of your life. Change isn't always easy, but ruin is the road to transformation, isn't it? With that being said, have you ever thought about the legacy you want to leave behind? Or what you would say to the world upon reaching the highest peak of the mountain? That's where Capricorn lives, but the journey toward the top doesn't happen overnight. In fact, it takes an incredible amount of patience, determination, and perseverance.

Everyone has to grow up sometime, don't they? Well, consider this your official cue from the heavens to get your life situated. The best part about this is, Saturn's strict and ruthless teachings always pay off in the end, especially if you do the work. They don't call this malefic planet the "Lord of Karma" for nothing, you know. The only thing constant is time and, well... the clock is ticking, so get to it.