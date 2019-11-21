Being a passionate fan of Elf means you probably know every line by heart. You know the typical question Buddy the Elf asks when he picks up the phone, and you've dreamed about living in the North Pole for a few years, befriending narwhals, and making toys just like him. Here's the deal: the Elf-themed suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is pretty close to those dreams of yours. It'll make you take a walk down Nostalgia Lane and spread cheer all over the city. It'll make you want to turn on your favorite holiday movies, whip up a bowl of syrup and spaghetti, and snuggle up on the couch as well.

After all, that's what Buddy the Elf would probably do if he had some time to himself. He would make some marvelous concoction in the kitchenette of this suite, using ingredients solely from "the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup." Once he put together a sugary snack, he may lay on the floor near the tree and make snow angels under the blizzard of paper snowflakes hanging from the ceiling.

You'll want to follow in his footsteps and check into the very merry and bright suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45, created in partnership with Warner Bros. During your stay, you'll want to take pics with the colorful wall of wrapping paper, toy trains, and the Lite Brite sitting on the table with the cutest welcome message. Just read up on the one-of-a-kind experience before you hit the book button, and get ready for the nostalgia coming your way.

This suite will be a truly perfect getaway for those who quote Elf on the reg. If that sounds like you, then expect to wander into this holiday wonderland with bright eyes and a full heart. You'll love the way every detail from the movie is included, from the Lego replica of the Empire State Building, to the front door that's dressed up like Buddy the Elf in a green jacket and yellow belt.

Within minutes, you'll point out the sparking ornaments on the tree and the bath bombs — or "snowballs" — in the bathroom that are waiting for you. You'll notice that the fridge is fully stocked with all kinds of snacks like marshmallows, chocolate sauce, cookie dough, and soda for a chill Saturday night in, and you'll want to get started on having snow much fun with your best friend or significant other.

So after giving yourself a quick tour, you may open your suitcase, put on some comfy sweatpants and immerse yourself in the world of Buddy the Elf. It's a good thing you love smiling, because in that moment you won't be able to stop. Even if you choose to explore the nearby sights, like Rockefeller Center, Madison Avenue, or the holiday decors in the lobby and rooftop lounge before relaxing in your room, you'll be in complete bliss.

According to the official press release from Club Wyndham Midtown 45, complimentary admission for four people to the Empire State Building, in addition to tickets to the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink are included in the Elf-themed suite package. Starting on Nov. 25, 2019, you can book your night in the suite for dates beginning on Dec. 2, 2019. All the cheer starts at a rate of $399 per night, or 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points on select evenings, if you're a part of the rewards program.

Up to four people can stay in the suite, so be sure to bring along your friends who love Buddy the Elf. From Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2019, the suite won't be open to everyone, and will be an exclusive experience for Club Wyndham vacation club members only.