The city can be particularly magical during the holidays. The tree in Rockefeller Center is lit up, and travelers rush into Times Square right before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve. It's only right that you and your love look into holiday date ideas in NYC that'll make you feel like you're in a movie.

That way, you can fall even more in love amongst the skyscrapers like Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, and share romantic moments with bae in malls like Jovie and Buddy the Elf from Elf. You can squeeze in some kisses at the bustling ice skating rinks, or in a romantic, dimly-lit jazz club in Manhattan. All the while, you can take pictures with your phone and fill your camera roll with festive selfies and sweet memories.

Afterwards, you can show those pics to your friends who will probably say something like, "This could be a holiday card," or "It's like you're in a romantic comedy." That'll make you so happy and want to go on more holiday-themed dates in The Big Apple. Here are a few suggestions for some New York City holiday dates you could go on with bae this winter.

1. Listen To Jazz Music At Special Club If you and your significant other love listening to music and going to concerts, then you should have a date night at Special Club. You can get dressed up, throw on a red lip, and head to this intimate spot for a few hours of saxophone tones and delicious cocktails. According to their website, there are two seatings Tuesday through Saturday — 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. — and you can make reservations through RESY.

2. Get Hot Chocolate At Serendipity 3 There's nothing like cup of hot chocolate to really steam up your relationship in the winter. From the moment it's brewed, it likely makes you and your significant other want to cuddle up on the couch and watch holiday movies. Have you tried the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate at Serendipity 3, though? It's so worth riding the subway through the city and spending time with bae outside of your warm apartment.

3. Look At The Window Displays On Fifth Avenue Going into stores around this time of the year can be a bit chaotic. But looking at the extravagant window displays from Macy's and Saks Fifth Avenue on Fifth Avenue can be romantic and magical. They can get you into the holiday spirit with their elaborate snowmen, gigantic and already-wrapped gifts, and whimsical scenes. Grab a cup of hot chocolate beforehand to make this date sweeter than ever before.

4. Go Shopping At The Union Square Holiday Market Being in NYC can be expensive, whether you live there or you're just visiting with bae for a day. However, there are gems like the Union Square Holiday Market that'll make you and bae feel so merry and bright. The booths loaded with unique ornaments and beautiful necklaces will help you check items off your shopping list, and give you and your love a new experience to have together. According to urbanspacenyc.com, the market will be open from Nov. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019, so plan accordingly.

5. Grab A Drink At Rolf's The holidays tend to mean lots of restaurants and eateries in the city are decking their spaces with lights, bows, and strings of garland. Rolf's, a German restaurant located in Gramercy Park, turns itself in a winter wonderland that's perfect for a sweet date night with bae. Head there in something sparkly, and order a glass of wine. You'll both surely love the festive atmosphere.

6. Spend A Night At Lotte New York Palace Alexa Mellardo If you're a fan of Gossip Girl, and have been intently reading articles about the show's revival coming to HBO Max, then you know all about Lotte New York Palace. It's a Gossip Girl filming location, and where you and bae will have a luxurious date night in the city. You'll spend an entire night treating yourselves to room service, or taking pics with the twinkling lights and trees outside.