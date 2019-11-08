6 Best Holiday Movies To Watch With Your Partner That You'll Both Enjoy

With the holidays coming up, you might be thinking about cute dates you can have with your SO. They may include taking a road trip to the mountains and snuggling up in a cozy cabin, or making hot chocolate and turning on the best holiday movies to watch with your partner. If that's the case, you need a solid list of films you'll both enjoy from beginning to end.

That way, you can snack on popcorn, laugh together at the scenes you know and love, and discover new favorite movies you can watch every year. You can chill on the couch and not worry if you or your love will get bored, or cringe at the more action-packed scenes. You can pick one, or all, or these films and know they'll lead to happily ever after or an approving thumbs up from your #bae.

To be fair, there are a ton of other holiday movies that aren't on this list that you might both adore as well. But these six films should be at the top of your list for movie night and the winter date nights you have to come. Warm drinks and a cozy blanket are highly recommended.

1. 'Elf' New Line Cinema The first of these movies is one you might quote on the regular: Elf. Starring Will Ferrell, it tells the hilarious story of a man who grew up in the North Pole. When he goes to The Big Apple to meet his dad, he discovers all sorts of new things from sidewalks, to non-sugary food, and true love. Watch it on your holiday-themed movie night to share lots of laughs with your partner.

2. 'Home Alone' If you've never seen Home Alone, what are you waiting for? You'll giggle when Macaulay Culkin pulls pranks on the burglars, like balancing water on a door and covering a ladder in slime. Just don't get any ideas for pranks you want to pull on your SO, OK?

3. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' You and your SO may have told each other many stories from your family vacations or various holidays growing up. In those stories may have been hilarious moments and disasters, like the turkey burning in the oven. No matter what, though, they likely don't compare to the Griswold's holiday vacay in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Turn it on this weekend and see what "adventures" they run into for yourself.

4. 'The Best Man Holiday' Universal Pictures If you and your partner have ever marathon-watched Friends From College on Netflix, or have a college crew of your own, then you're going to appreciate The Best Man Holiday. It tells the story of a group of friends who reunite after many years and fall into their usual routines, drama, and — of course — relationships. It all happens during the holidays, too, adding a festive and cheerful twist to what goes down.

5. 'Just Friends' Ryan Reynolds makes an appearance in a lot of your favorite romantic comedies, and this holiday season will be coming to you in the form of Just Friends. This film tells the story of a guy who runs into his high school crush and best friends during a holiday vacation to his hometown. Whether they stay friends is something you and your SO will have to bet on before hitting the "play" button.