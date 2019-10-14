When Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in March of 2019, an epic relationship was born. The House of Mouse gained access to the vast catalog of Fox TV shows and films for its upcoming Disney+ launch. Now, the result of this combined library is on full display, as the official Disney+ Twitter account released the complete list of everything that will be available on Nov. 12. So what movies are coming to Disney+? Grab some popcorn and get cozy, folks.

How long is this list of movies, exactly? The Disney+ Twitter account began revealing the titles one by one on Oct. 14, starting with 1937's Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs. The epic thread spanned 525 tweets, with titles continuously revealed for three hours straight.

It's a true marathon of content, with everything from utterly obscure 1940s era titles like Fun & Fancy Free to the upcoming live-action Lady & The Tramp, which premieres with the service's launch. It also makes Disney+ the first mainstream service with a significant amount of classic movie titles over 50 years old.

Here's the epic thread. Check out the full list below.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Pinocchio (1940)

Swiss Family Robinson

Fantasia

The Reluctant Dragon (1941)

Dumbo

Bambi (1942)

Saludos Amigos (1943)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Fun and Fancy Free

Melody Time (1948)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Cinderella (1950)

Treasure Island

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)

Peter Pan (1953)

The Living Desert

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)

Lady and the Tramp

The African Lion

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)

Secrets of Life

Perri (1957)

Old Yeller

White Wilderness (1958)

The Sign of Zorro

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

The Shaggy Dog

Darby O'Gill and the Little People (1959)

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jungle Cat

Pollyanna (1960)

Swiss Family Robinson

101 Dalmatians (1961)

The Absent-Minded Professor

The Parent Trap

Greyfriars Bobby

Babes in Toyland

The Prince and the Pauper (1962)

Almost Angels

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal

The Incredible Journey (1963)

The Sword in the Stone

Mary Poppins (1964)

Emil and the Detectives

Those Calloways (1965)

The Sound of Music

That Darn Cat!

The Ugly Dachshund (1966)

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)

The Jungle Book

Blackbeard's Ghost (1968)

The Love Bug (1969)

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

The Aristocats (1970)

The Barefoot Executive (1971)

The Million Dollar Duck

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)

The Biscuit Eater

Snowball Express

Robin Hood (1973)

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

The Bears and I

The Castaway Cowboy

The Strongest Man in the World (1975)

Escape to Witch Mountain

The Apple Dumpling Gang

Gus (1976)

Treasure of Matecumbe

The Shaggy D.A.

Freaky Friday (1977)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Star Wars: A New Hope

The Rescuers

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo

Pete's Dragon

Candleshoe

Return From Witch Mountain (1978)

The Cat From Outer Space

The Muppet Movie (1979)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

Unidentified Flying Oddball

Spider-Woman

The Black Hole

Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Herbie Goes Bananas

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

Amy (1981)

The Great Muppet Caper

The Fox and the Hound

Spider-Man – Series

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends

TRON (1982)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Return to Oz (1985)

The Black Cauldron

Adventures of the Gummi Bears

The Journey of Natty Gann

One Magic Christmas

Mr. Boogedy (1986)

Fuzzbucket

Casebusters

The Great Mouse Detective

Flight of the Navigator

The Christmas Star

Benji the Hunted (1987)

DuckTales

Three Men and a Baby

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)

Willow

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Oliver & Company

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Turner & Hooch

Cheetah

The Little Mermaid

The Simpsons

Ducktales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990)

TaleSpin

The Rescuers Down Under

Three Men and a Little Lady

White Fang (1991)

Shipwrecked

The Rocketeer

Darkwing Duck

Beauty and the Beast

Newsies (1992)

Sister Act

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

Goof Troop

The Little Mermaid – Series

X-Men – Series

Aladdin

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)

The Sandlot

Life With Mikey

Rookie of the Year

Hocus Pocus

Bonkers

Boy Meets World

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Three Musketeers

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Iron Will (1994)

Blank Check

Thumbelina

The Return of Jafar

The Lion King

Camp Nowhere

Iron Man – Series

Fantastic Four

Gargoyles

The Santa Clause

Spider-Man – Series

Heavyweights (1995)

Tall Tale

A Goofy Movie

While You Were Sleeping

Pocahontas

Operation Dumbo Drop

A Kid in King Arthur's Court

Timon & Pumbaa

Frank and Ollie

Toy Story

Tom and Huck

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

James and the Giant Peach

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Kazaam

Jack

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

First Kid

Quack Pack

Mighty Ducks – Series

The Incredible Hulk – Series

101 Dalmatians

That Darn Cat (1997)

Jungle 2 Jungle

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

Smart Guy

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

Hercules

Pooh's Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin

Recess

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Flubber

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Silver Surfer

Belle's Magical World

Meet the Deedles

Miracle at Midnight

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

Mulan

You Lucky Dog

The Parent Trap

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Brink!

Hercules – Series

The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

Out of the Box

Halloweentown

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

I'll Be Home for Christmas

A Bug's Life

Mighty Joe Young

So Weird (1999)

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

My Favorite Martian

Doug's 1st Movie

10 Things I Hate About You

Can of Worms

The Thirteenth Year

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Smart House

Inspector Gadget

Johnny Tsunami

Genius

Spider-Man Unlimited – Series

Don't Look Under the Bed

The Avengers: United They Stand

Annie

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Horse Sense

Toy Story 2

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Up, Up and Away

The Color of Friendship

The Tigger Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Whispers: An Elephant's Tale

Alley Cats Strike

Rip Girls

Miracle in Lane 2

Dinosaur

Stepsister From Planet Weird

Even Stevens

The Kid

Ready to Run

Quints

The Other Me

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea

Remember the Titans

Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire

X-Men: Evolution – Series

Phantom of the Megaplex

102 Dalmatians

The Ultimate Christmas Present

The Emperor's New Groove

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)

Lizzie McGuire

The Book of Pooh

Recess: School's Out

Motocrossed

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure

The Luck of the Irish

Hounded

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

The Jennie Project

The Princess Diaries

Jumping Ship

The Poof Point

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Monsters, Inc.

'Twas the Night

Three Days

Snow Dogs (2002)

Double Teamed

Return to Never Land

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True

Cadet Kelly

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II

Tru Confessions

The Rookie

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Kim Possible

Lilo & Stitch

Get a Clue

Tarzan & Jane

The Country Bears

Gotta Kick It Up!

A Ring of Endless Light

The Scream Team

Tuck Everlasting

The Santa Clause 2

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Treasure Planet

You Wish! (2003)

That's So Raven

101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure

The Jungle Book 2

Inspector Gadget 2

Piglet's Big Movie

Right on Track

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Atlantis: Milo's Return

Finding Nemo

The Even Stevens Movie

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-Off

Freaky Friday

The Cheetah Girls

Stitch! The Movie

Deep Blue

Lilo & Stitch: The Series

Brother Bear

Full-Court Miracle

The Haunted Mansion

Recess: All Growed Down

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade

The Young Black Stallion

Pixel Perfect (2004)

Teacher's Pet

Miracle

The Lion King 1½

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo

Going to the Mat

Home on the Range

Sacred Planet

Zenon: Z3

Phil of the Future

America's Heart and Soul

Stuck in the Suburbs

Tiger Cruise

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Halloweentown High

The Incredibles

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

Now You See It… (2005)

Aliens of the Deep

Mulan II

Pooh's Heffalump Movie

The Pacifier

Millions

Buffalo Dreams

Ice Princess

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

How Dogs Got Their Shapes

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Go Figure

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Life Is Ruff

Valiant

The Proud Family Movie

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Little Einsteins

Twitches

Chicken Little

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Once Upon a Mattress

Kronk's New Groove

High School Musical (2006)

Roving Mars

The Emperor's New School

Bambi II

Eight Below

The Shaggy Dog

Cow Belles

Hannah Montana

The Wild

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Cars

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Leroy & Stitch

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Read It and Weep

The Replacements

Invincible

The Cheetah Girls 2

Brother Bear 2

Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes

Handy Manny

Return to Halloweentown

Flicka

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Fox and the Hound 2

Jump In! (2007)

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time

Meet the Robinsons

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

My Friends Tigger & Pooh

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board

The Secret of the Magic Gourd

Ratatouille

High School Musical 2

Phineas and Ferb

Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan

The Game Plan

Twitches Too

Wizards Of Waverly Place

Dan in Real Life

Snowglobe

National Treasure: Book of Secrets

Minutemen (2008)

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert

College Road Trip

Iron Man

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed

Camp Rock

WALL•E

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Cheetah Girls: One World

The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning

The Suite Life on Deck

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Series

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Tinker Bell

Bolt

Iron Man: Armored Adventures

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

Dadnapped

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Hatching Pete

JONAS

Trail of the Panda

Easter Island Unsolved

Princess Protection Program

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Bizarre Dinosaurs

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

The Princess and the Frog

Skyrunners

Starstruck (2010)

Alice in Wonderland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Waking Sleeping Beauty

Good Luck Charlie

Toy Story 3

Den Brother

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Journey to Shark Eden

Secretariat

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Great Migrations

Shake It Up

Avalon High

Tangled

TRON: Legacy

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)

Wings of Life

The Suite Life Movie

Lemonade Mouth

African Cats

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

Kickin' It

Cars 2

Winnie the Pooh

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Teen Spirit

Jessie

Brain Games

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Geek Charming

The Muppets

Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas!

12 Dates of Christmas

Frenemies (2012)

Lab Rats

Ultimate Spider-Man

Chimpanzee

Violetta

TRON: Uprising

Let It Shine

Gravity Falls

Brave

Secrets of the King Cobra

Crash & Bernstein

Girl vs. Monster

Secret of the Wings

Wreck-It Ralph

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

The Mistle-Tones

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)

Iron Man 3

Life Below Zero

Avengers Assemble

Monsters University

Teen Beach Movie

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

Super Buddies

Sharks of Lost Island

Thor: The Dark World

Frozen

Saving Mr. Banks

Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)

Cloud 9

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe

Muppets Most Wanted

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Bears

Zapped

Girl Meets World

Guardians of the Galaxy

How to Build a Better Boy

Star Wars Rebels

Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER

The Evermoor Chronicles

Big Hero 6

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles