7 Dreamy Places For Winter Proposals In The U.S. That Are Snow Romantic

Whether you're popping the question this winter or you're getting ready to say "yes" to the love of your life, you know something romantic is on the horizon. Soon enough, you'll be down on one knee, or slipping a ring onto your finger while professing your love through all the happy tears. Maybe it'll happen when you're visiting one of the dreamy places for winter proposals in the United States, and exploring your love story amongst the snowflakes.

Can you imagine what that would be like? You'd wake up at a ski resort in the mountains to breakfast in bed, and your SO may pull out a box with a sparkly piece of jewelry inside. They'd ask you to be theirs, and you'd reply with a happy "yes." The rest of the morning would be spent cuddling and posting pics on social media announcing you're engaged.

You'd spend a few days being swept off your feet by the epic #views and quaint coffee shops in the area, and maybe share a dance with your love in a local bar like they do in the movies. If that sounds snow romantic to you, then check into one of these seven places in the United States right away.

1. Burlington, Vermont Say "yes" to a road trip with your partner and head to Burlington, Vermont. This city is filled with bookstores, farm-to-table eateries, and places to make special memories with the love of your life. Together, you can stroll along the shore of Lake Champlain, or explore Church Street Marketplace. All the while, you can be engaged.

2. Crater Lake National Park, Oregon Shutterstock If you and your partner love the outdoors, then you may consider going to Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. This destination should be on every adventurer's bucket list. Whether you're on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk, or getting your first peak of the otherworldly lake, it'll be hard not to pop the question to your partner. (Just be sure to double check the road closures and weather conditions before you go.)

3. Savannah, Georgia Not all couples enjoy the brutal temperatures that come with winter. They might want to head to Savannah, Georgia, instead, and be charmed by the architecture and rich history of this romantic destination. Located on the coast, it's the ideal spot for relaxing with your love, enjoying holiday celebrations, and exploring squares that are decorated with beautiful trees and flower arrangements. Catch a flight and see what's in store.

4. Salt Lake City, Utah A city surrounded by snowy mountains might be exactly what you're looking for for a dreamy proposal. You may want to take your SO skiing or snowboarding before checking into a luxurious hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, for wine, facials, and a perfectly-planned proposal. Do yourself a favor and research the breweries and activities in the area before you go. That way, you can have a well-rounded trip, complete with a ring.

5. New York City, New York Shutterstock Consider going to New York City for a winter proposal that's snow romantic. This city is magical anytime of the year with its towering skyscrapers and electric billboards. But in the wintertime when it's covered in snow, the busy streets near Times Square and Rockefeller Center are a perfect rush. They welcome big moments and memories you'll never forget, like getting engaged to the love of your life.

6. Anchorage, Alaska Do you know what place is covered in glaciers, and bound to show you and your love a good time? Anchorage, Alaska. It's a one-stop shop for seeing a moose for the first time, getting engaged, and soaking up the sun. Not to mention, if you're lucky, you may even see the Northern Lights and say "yes" to your partner while standing under the glowing ripples.