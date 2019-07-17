You know you love her, and that's why she's coming back. A Gossip Girl revival is officially in the works at HBO Max, which means it's time for Upper East Siders (and fans everywhere) to get ready for designer duds, New York hot spots, and plenty of scandal. The reboot will come from the creators of the original series, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, along with executive producer Joshua Safran. This will be an updated version of the early-2000s hit show, and it'll also be based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar. Per Deadline, here's the official logline for the new Gossip Girl series:

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

The CW

The new 10-episode series will stream on HBO Max instead of The CW, which was the network home of the original show. Gossip Girl ran on The CW from 2007 to 2012. It followed the very eventful lives of a social-climbing New York City teens whose lives were tracked by the omnipresent blog Gossip Girl. As the logline hints, a lot has changed in the years since Gossip Girl's last episode, and not just the platform on which it airs. At the end of the last series, the Gossip Girl site shuttered and the identity of the gossip maven was revealed to be Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley). Social media is such a prevalent part of our lives today, so it makes sense that some version of Gossip Girl would be working her magic on the Upper East Side today. It would totally make sense for the blog to have a constantly updating Instagram story or Snapchat feed. But who would play Gossip Girl today?

Kristen Bell provided the voice of the original Gossip Girl, and was the de facto narrator of the entire series. Alongside Badgley, the series regulars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chase Crawford, and Ed Westwick all became stars thanks to the show's success. There's no word yet on whether or not any of the original cast will be a part of this new version of the show, but some of the actors have already confirmed that they're open to it. On July 10, Crawford told Digital Spy that he'd be interested in seeing how an updated Gossip Girl would manifest. Crawford said:

I don't know what it would look like with us being in our 30s now, but I always say, because it was such a big part of my life, I'm open to anything. It would have to be really right, and really specific.

The original cast's involvement hasn't been officially addressed yet. But, fans on Twitter have already made it clear that they don't want Gossip Girl without the same characters they know and love. Fans are especially adamant about the show including Meester's iconic character Blair Waldorf.

Fans will just have to wait and see what the new Gossip Girl brings when HBO Max starts streaming in 2020.