When the tech gods first created Snapchat way back in the day, it was predominantly used for photo sharing and messaging your friends. But over the years, the app has basically evolved into a full media resource, allowing you to follow celebrities, read articles from your favorite news outlets, and — most importantly — play different kinds of games. And to give you a low-down on the app's gaming situation, here's the difference between Snap Games and Snappable Games. They're two totally different types of gaming, but keep in mind that both are equally fun.

If you're looking for a series of multiplayer games to play on your phone, look no further than Snapchat's Snap Games. They were announced earlier this year in April 2019. Anyone who has a nasty competitive streak like myself is a big fan of these, as they're essentially in-app multiplayer games that you can play with your friends. To get one started, just head to a chat with friends you want to play with, click the little spaceship icon, and start playing your game of choice. While playing, you'll be able to see your friends, message them, and even voice chat with them. Bitmoji Party, for example, lets you play quick mini games as your Bitmoji with your friend's Bitmojis, and Zombie Rescue Squad gets you and your friends in on some mobile undead thrills. And all of the games are simply controlled by touch on your smart phone. Check out the video below to get a better idea of wht they are.

Snapchat on YouTube

Still with me? OK, good. Now, Snap Games aren't to be confused with Snappables which were released back in April 2018. Similar to Snap Games, they let you play with your friends, but each game is mainly controlled using your facial expressions, touch, and motion. To play, head over to the Snapchat selfie cam, tap the screen for Lenses, and find Snappables in Snapchat's Lens Carousel to the left of the circular capture button. You'll be able to choose from several games, including some that allow you to play individually and invite friends to challenge your high score, while others are multiplayer. They're a ton of fun... and make for some really weird facial expressions. If you want to see a few examples, watch the video, below.

Snapchat on YouTube

Another new feature on Snapchat that debuted in August 2018 is the app's voice-controlled lenses. The feature literally listens to you speak, reacting to simple key words such as "hi," "yes," "no," "love," and "wow." Upon picking up on these key words, certain Lenses become animated. One voice-controlled Lens, for example, might send a flock of birds to surround the frame if you say "hi." Another might respond to "yes," creating a zoom effect on the screen. There are tons of voice-controlled Lenses to explore, and IMO, they're the epitome of cool technology.

Well, there you have it. Snap Games are always multi-player, and for the most part, they're controlled by touch. Snappable Games, on the other hand, are one-player or multi-player, and they're controlled by your facial expressions. There are so many ways to waste time on Snapchat nowadays, so prepare yourself to be thrust into a black hole of online gaming. My productivity is totally in danger right now.