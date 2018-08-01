I always get serious FOMO whenever I see someone using a Snapchat filter that I can't find on my phone yet. Whenever that happens, I periodically scroll through my Lens carousel and frantically search for the feature. You might be feeling the same way right now, because Snapchat rolled out brand new Lenses on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The newest additions to the app respond to your voice and react to specific words that you say. If you can't find them on your phone, you might be wondering why you don't have voice-controlled Snapchat Lenses. There might be a few reasons why you don't see them yet, and I'm here to help.

Before I dive into the possible reasons why you don't have the Lenses, let's talk about what they specifically do. (You should know exactly what you're looking for, right?) Believe it or not, the voice-controlled feature within the app literally listens to you speak. When it hears simple key words — such as "hi," "yes," "no," "love," and "wow" — the Lenses become animated.

For example, if you say "hi" into a voice-controlled Lens, a flock of birds will surround the camera frame and mimic you repeatedly. And if you say "yes," a zoom effect will take place on the screen. There are many voice-controlled Lenses to explore, but you won't be able to use 'em until you find 'em.

So, why don't you see them on your phone? There might be a few reasons.

According to Snapchat, the voice-controlled Lenses were rolled out globally on Wednesday morning, and will appear in the Lens carousel periodically. With that being said, they will also be located in the Lens carousel when they hit your app. More specifically, the new Lenses will be located to the right of your camera within the carousel — so make sure you're looking in the correct spot when you're trying to find them.

Unlike other application roll-outs, you won't need to update your Snapchat app to get the new voice-controlled Lenses (shocker, I know). A Snapchat spokesperson tells Elite Daily that users should see the new feature automatically. However, the company does suggest logging in and out of the app to ensure the new Lenses appear on your screen. If that doesn't work, you should restart your Snapchat app completely. (In other words, you won't need to keep your Snapchat up-to-date for this one.)