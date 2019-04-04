Snapchat started as the place to go to take photos which you kind of want to see disappear after a while. But it's definitely moved past its beginnings. Since then, the app has grown to include new things like awesome filters (the doggy one's my personal fave) and event chat options. Recently, Snapchat has become even more social with its new addition of games, announced on April 4. So here's how to play Snap games on Snapchat for some friendly competition, or to just occupy your downtime.

Have you ever been taking a million selfies on Snapchat and got the sudden urge to play some multiplayer games with your pals? Well before that would have been a hassle because you'd have to stop taking selfies, download some mobile games, and then find some friends. But that's a thing of the past now. On Thursday, April 4, Snapchat announced the launch of in-app multiplayer games. No more downloading, no more installing new things that will crowd your phone, just open Snapchat an play— you will still have to find friends to play with though.

I know you're probably thinking, "cool, now how does it all work?" You're so lucky I'm here. According to Snapchat, all you need to do is head to a chat with friends you want to play with, click the little spaceship icon and start playing in seconds. During the game you'll be able to see your friends, send them messages, and even voice chat with them. For instance, you can launch Bitmoji Party that allows you to play a bunch of quick mini games as your Bitmoji along with your friends. Snapchat has also partnered with development companies like Zynga and PikPok to bring you games like Tiny Royale for some Battle Royale action and Zombie Rescue Squad where you can get some mobile undead thrills.

