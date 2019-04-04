There is truly nothing more fun than using a solid augmented reality (AR) filter in Snapchat. But the popular photo-sharing social media app is kicking things up a notch (or three) by offering a plethora of new AR features. From Lenses, to calculators, and even a shopping feature, they're adding so much cool technology. So, if you haven't already heard about Snapchat's new AR Bar in Snap camera, it's seriously out of this world. IDK about you, but I am truly blown away.

On the afternoon of Thursday, April 4, Snapchat hosted their first-ever Snap Partner Summit in Los Angeles, California, according to AdAge. They discussed a variety of new Augmented Reality features, and one of them happened to focus on their spankin' new AR Bar.

According to Snapchat's latest blog post, Snapchat designed their new AR Bar to help users discover and navigate Lenses a little easier. One of the greatest features is the new Scan button, which basically locates contextually relevant Lenses whenever you point your camera at certain objects. For example, when you point your camera and tap the "Scan" button facing your beloved pupper, you can find Lenses to fit his snout. If you're facing the Empire State Building, a relevant and fitting NYC lens might pop up. If you're eating a slice of pizza, it might generate a 3D slice to dance all over your food. Check out the video below to see just exactly I mean — it'll seriously blow your mind.

Snapchat on YouTube

OK, wow. That is seriously wild, isn't it? Honestly, being able to have your camera scan your surroundings and find relevant Lenses totally ups the ante in the realm of social media, if you ask me. What a game changer.

In addition to taking cool photos, according to Snapchat's blog post, the app's new Scan button feature also helps you experience way more through the Snapchat app. If you point your camera at a math problem, it will be able to scan the page and help you solve it. If you're looking at a pair of shoes you like, it should be able to help you locate where you can buy a pair for yourself. And if you're listening to a song, it'll basically "Shazam" it all on its own, and tell you what you're listening to. I cannot fathom how much work this probably took tech-wise, but it looks like Snapchat is pulling it off beautifully. They are truly slaying the game right now.

While the Scan feature is my number one favorite aspect of the AR Bar, it will also allow users to more easily Create, Browse, and Explore Snapchat's Lenses, according to the press release. And while hopping aboard the AR Bar sounds pretty sweet right now, sadly, you won't see these new features in your app immediately, as it isn't set to roll out for another few days. Dang.

