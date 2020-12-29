Even if your experience under a full moon is a good one, it's also bound to be somewhat intense and overwhelming. After all, this is when the moon — ruler of your subconscious and inner world — is at its brightest and fullest state, dragging the truth out of the deep dark waters of your psyche and bringing it to surface. Sometimes, you like what you find and feel validated by the messages that a full moon brings. Other times, a full moon can leave you feeling emotionally crushed, or at the very least, deeply offended. A full moon puts you face to face with a truth, and sometimes, the truth is a bitter pill to swallow. However, if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst December 2020 full moon, don't worry. The truth will always set you free and it might even encourage you to embark on a better path.

This upcoming full moon takes place on Dec. 29 at 10:28 p.m. EST, landing in the mystical, caring, and nurturing water sign Cancer. That means this full moon might feel deeply emotional, encouraging you to look inward and identify what you care about most; what you would be willing sacrifice everything in order to protect. While that can be an empowering experience, it might also leave you feeling sensitive and overwhelmed with feeling. Luckily, when the full moon is in Cancer, it also means that the cosmos are taking on a motherly tone. If you feel like you need to unleash your emotions, the full moon will support you every step of the way and provide you with a shoulder to cry on.

If you were born with your sun or rising sign in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, here's why this full moon might feel more difficult than most:

Aries: Your Emotions And Sensitivities Are Coming To Life

Prepare to feel more emotional than usual, Aries. After all, this full moon activates your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to find a sense of comfort and belonging in this harsh world. This full moon will likely reveal the status of your home life and encourage you to nurture the people that you care about as well as nurture yourself. If you tend to avoid the side of you that can be nurturing, this full moon may feel especially difficult. If there are problems in your personal life that need tending to, this full moon will make that clear.

Leo: You're Being Drawn Toward Your Subconscious

What's going on inside you, Leo? What are you feeling inside that no one else can see or understand? What wounds are you having a hard time healing? These are some of the questions this full moon is asking you. Taking place in your 12th house of spirituality, this full moon might even lead to a revelatory moment of insight if you're willing to look within and explore the chaos of your inner world. It's also a profound opportunity to let yourself feel all of the emotions that you've been repressing or avoiding. Seek out therapeutic activities and give yourself whatever it is that you need.

Sagittarius: You're Letting Something Go And Letting Something In

This full moon might just manifest as a transformation of some sort, Sagittarius. After all, it takes place in your eighth house of debts, shared energies, as well as death and rebirth. This full moon will reveal what energetic and financial attachments are currently taking up your energy and whether it may be time to finally settle the scores. Is it time to set yourself free or is the reward for sticking to your commitment still worth it? Identify what you need to let go of at this moment in your life, Sagittarius. Let go and let in.