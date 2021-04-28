Freeform's new YA series Cruel Summer isn't holding back when it comes to twisted storylines and unreliable characters. The series, which is produced by Jessica Biel, is part teen drama, part "whodunnit," and part "WTF is actually happening?!" And the Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 4 promo showed the dark plot is about to get even more complicated...

The series, which premiered on April 20, follows two very different teen girls, Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). At the start of the show's timeline, Kate is pretty, popular, and loved by all whereas Jeanette is unpopular but dreams of being well-liked. After Kate goes missing, Jeanette takes over her life, gaining the love of Kate's boyfriend, Jamie (Froy Gutierrez), and admiration from Kate's friend group.

Warning: Spoilers for Cruel Summer Episode 3 follow. The first three episodes shined a lot of light on the characters — most importantly, the fact that they're not to be trusted. While chatting with a confidant in an online chat room (this is the '90s, after all), Kate admitted she hadn't been telling the whole truth about her kidnapping. Then, at the end of Episode 3, it was revealed Jeanette is not only a gifted liar, but also, her old friend Vince (Allius Barnes) is seemingly willing to lie for her too.

Freeform/Bill Matlock

Up until this point, it was unclear whether or not Kate had actually been held hostage. However, the Episode 4 promo gives a glimpse at her time at Martin's house, and it certainly does not look like she was there willingly:

Not only do fans see Kate being held hostage, but they also see Jeanette see Kate being held hostage — at least, that's what it looks like. But as fans know, looks can be deceiving.

Both girls are deemed trustworthy and believable by others, but they have also proven to be capable of lying. Back in March, Biel hinted this plays a major role in the plot, so the story might be much deeper than just a "who's lying" situation. "Initially, you think this could be a girl versus girl story, but it really is completely about a difference of perspective. Your truth versus someone else's truth,” Biel said as a SXSW panel in March.

See what versions of the truth Kate and Jeanette are spinning as Cruel Summer continues on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform and the following day on Hulu.