There's a lot to be said for being confident. When we're in our 20s, we're often still feeling pretty lost and looking to find our place in this big world. We may be unsure of what we're really passionate about, or what we want in a relationship — and some of us so easily get caught up in the stress of adulting that we forget that life is ours to live. But, on the bright side, the confident girl is the one in your crew who's constantly reminding you it's all going to be OK. She might come across as cocky at first, but there are a few things you should really know about her before you make any assumptions.

This is the girl who knows what she wants and isn't afraid to go after it. Her star sign might be Aries, and she's the leader of any pack she decides to be part of. Whenever there's a tough decision to be made, she's the one everybody looks to for all the answers. Yes, she doesn't have it all figured out, but you always have a lot of faith in her free and unwavering spirit.

She's constantly radiating good vibes, and has been the queen bee as long as she can remember. This isn't some Regina George from Mean Girls situation. This confident girl is just being a #girlboss, and wants you to know these seven things before you assume anything else about her.

1 She's Smart Giphy The girl who's incredibly confident is oh-so-smart. Whether she's done a lot of reading in her spare time, or just knows the streets like the back of her hand — she's full of knowledge and knows exactly how to handle most situations in a calm and collected way. Truth is, it's always mind over matter. Being so level-headed can be hard sometimes, because life loves to throw us curveballs. But, she handles every single one with grace and knows that she can trust herself to make the most of even the worst in the world. She knows in her head who she is as a person, and that helps drive all her decisions, no matter how tough they may be. She's also always down to put together the pieces of the puzzle.

2 She Doesn't Have It All Figured Out Giphy She's still a 20-something. This girl wants you to know that she's just like you and doesn't have it all figured out. It's wild to believe that anyone her age would know what they want in every aspect of their life — for the rest of their life. Isn't that what living is all about? To figure out your purpose and make mistakes? Odds are, she has a few things she's really passionate about and knows where she can be incredibly successful. She uses those stepping stones to build her confidence and gain all the experience, but is still figuring out her personal road map at the end of the day. You can have all the confidence in the world, but not a five-year plan — and that's OK.

3 She's Passionate Giphy Being passionate is so important for this confident girl. You can be so smart, but not have your soul in anything. Combining your heart and your brain is what makes you successful, and it's the trick that this girl has totally figured out in life. Although she might not be following all of her dreams quite yet, she still gives her all in everything she does. She knows that she's capable of always doing her best, and that's why she can come across as a bit cocky at times — especially in the workplace or even in casual conversation. Knowing your worth is important, and she won't back down and likely always means business. But, she really just wants to make a positive difference in the world, and hopes you don't assume that her confidence comes with anything except good intentions.

4 She Makes Mistakes All The Time Giphy Making mistakes is part of life. In fact, if you're looking to live and not just exist, you'll make a bunch of mistakes and learn from them. This girl wants you to know that she's not perfect, and that she knows it, too. She won't necessarily call herself out in front of a crowd or her crew, but when she messes up, she'll be hard on herself just the same. In those moments, her confidence will help her pick herself back up again. When we're in the wrong, it's so easy to fall and let yourself collapse into confusion and the like. This girl loves herself a whole lot, and knows that in order to do her best, she has to make these mistakes and learn from them, too.

5 She's Optimistic Giphy Staying positive is key in so many situations. You can always choose to look at the glass half full or half empty. The girl who comes across as confident is always trying to be optimistic. When you're always thinking the grass is greener on the other side, you don't see all the opportunity on your side of the street. You tend to think that this is about as good as it's going to get, but this girl knows that there's so much more out there. The key is to know your worth, and continuously have faith that the universe has it all figured out. Everything happens for a reason, and the bad only makes the good that much better. So, know that her confidence is based in a lot of good vibes that she's trying to constantly send out to her crew.

6 She's Not Always Strong Giphy Confidence, like sarcasm, can sometimes be a shield. This girl has so much faith in herself and her abilities, but she also has her weaknesses that make her not-so-strong on any given day. Most situations she'll handle with a calm, cool, and collected mindset. But, behind closed doors is when she takes down her walls. She's not a mess by any means, but she'll have her moments when she just needs to cry it out. If you're her friend, she wants you to know that she still needs all your support. She can do a lot on her own two feet, but she still fails at times because she's human. Give her a break, like you would yourself sometimes, and know that she's always trying her best but will fall short, too.