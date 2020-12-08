When you think of Christmas songs, you're probs more likely to associate them with sleigh bells and eggnog than dating and relationships. However, not every holiday ditty is an ode to Santa Claus. There are more Christmastime bops about romance than you may realize, and based on your zodiac sign, there's a Christmas song that probably sums up your love life pretty accurately. From Mariah Carey's classic ode to Dec. 25 to new Christmas songs by your fave pop stars, I've rounded up holly-jolly hits any sign can relate to, whether the holiday season has you feeling bitter AF or totally loved-up.

Your zodiac sign doesn't just indicate how you may act and feel in certain situations — your birthday can also potentially influence how you approach romantic relationships. And while most holiday songs are full of lovey-dovey sentiments, not all songs are so merry and bright. Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, it can be a time of longing and loneliness. IMO, no matter your relationship status or sign, there's a Christmas song that sums up your love life, and it's likely applicable all year round, not just during the month of December.

Aries (March 21—April 19): "Last Christmas" By Wham! Last Christmas, I gave you my heart / But the very next day you gave it away / This year, to save me from tears / I'll give it to someone special Aries are proud people, and when someone breaks their heart, that person has a 0% chance of winning their Aries ex back. Sorry, not sorry.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): "Mistletoe" By Justin Bieber I don't wanna miss out on the holiday / But I can't stop staring at your face / I should be playing in the winter snow / But I'mma be under the mistletoe Taureans are major homebodies, so these sensual folks would much rather spend a night cuddling up (and getting it on) with their boo than hitting the town.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): "All I Want (For Christmas)" By Liam Payne I know we had our fair share / Of breaking up, and making up / I promise you we'll get there / So don't give up, no / If we can make it through December / Maybe we'll make it through forever / 'Cause all I want for Christmas / Is you and me to fix this Few people are as indecisive as Geminis, so if there's anyone who's going to continually break up and make up with an ex, it's a Gem. At least it keeps things exciting for them!

Cancer (June 21—July 22): "Christmas Tree Farm" By Taylor Swift Under the mistletoe / Watching the fire glow / And telling me, 'I love you' / Just being in your arms / Takes me back to that little farm / Where every wish comes true Cancers are major softies, and there's nothing they love more than reflecting back on good memories (as well as making new ones) with a safe, stable partner.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): "Santa Baby" By Eartha Kitt Santa cutie, and fill my stocking with a duplex and checks / Sign your 'X' on the line / Santa cutie, and hurry down the chimney tonight Leos love to be spoiled and pampered, and lions aren't afraid to ask their SO to treat them like royalty (because, you know, they are royalty). However, when you treat a Leo right, they'll show you just as much affection in return.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): "Santa Tell Me" By Ariana Grande Santa, tell me if you're really there / Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here / Next year / Santa, tell me if he really cares / 'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here / Next year Virgos tend to commit themselves fully to people they love, so when their relationships don't work out, it's extra devastating. Luckily, Virgos rarely make the same mistake twice.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): "Like It's Christmas" By Jonas Brothers The fire is warm / The angels are singing / And I don't wanna miss / A single thing / Don't wanna put an end to all this cheer / But as long as you're with me / It's always that time of the year Libras are romantic idealists, and though they do like fancy gifts, the best present for them is having their special someone by their side. All they want is to love and be loved in return, y'all — is that so much to ask?

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): "All I Want For Christmas Is You" By Mariah Carey I don't want a lot for Christmas / This is all I'm asking for / I just wanna see my baby / Standing right outside my door / I just want you for my own / More than you could ever know / Make my wish come true / All I want for Christmas is you Scorpios are totally intense, so when they want someone, they're likely to pursue that person with single-minded determination. You gotta admire their tenacity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): "What Christmas Means To Me" By John Legend I feel like runnin' wild / I feel just like a little child / Bring you 'neath the mistletoe / I kiss you once and then some more / And wish you a Merry Christmas, baby / And such happiness in the comin' year Sagittarians may lose their interest in people quickly, but when a Sag first falls for someone, that romance tends to be wildly fun and exciting. And even if it doesn't last, Sags always wishes their exes well, because they don't believe in harboring resentment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): "Make It To Christmas" By Alessia Cara We were warm and wonderful once upon a time / But now we're frozen, hanging by a thread / Can we wait a minute? Or can we just try to try? / 'Cause my favorite day is coming up ahead Capricorns are practical planners, and when they find a partner who's compatible, they usually intend to keep that person around forever. Of course, things don't always work out that way, but a Cap will still attempt to make a dying relationship work, if only for the sake of their 10-year plan.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): "Cozy Little Christmas" By Katy Perry A little whiskey / We're getting frisky / And slow-dancing to Nat King Cole / No, we ain't stressin' / Just caressin' / Warming up our popsicle toes Aquarians are some of the most chill individuals around, so a relationship with an Aquarius tends to be laid-back, low-maintenance, and just a little bit eccentric. Bring on the whiskey and slow-dancing.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): "My Only Wish" By Britney Spears Santa, can you hear me? / I have been so good this year / And all I want is one thing / Tell me my true love is near / He's all I want, just for me / Underneath my Christmas tree / I'll be waiting here / Santa, that's my only wish this year Like Libras, Pisceans are the ultimate romantics, and they can easily get swept up in their own fantasies. For them, "true love" isn't just a concept — it's an expectation.