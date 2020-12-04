While there are definitely exceptions, I think it's fair to say at least 94% of holiday movies are cheesy AF. (Don't ask me where I came up with that statistic, because I don't have an answer. Just go with it.) December is the most wonderful time of the year, after all, so it makes sense most holiday movies revolve around family, friendship, and feel-good love stories. And while some people likely relate more to the Grinch than Buddy the Elf, I still think, based on your zodiac sign, there's a holiday movie that describes your love life to a T.

Your zodiac sign doesn't just indicate what qualities you likely possess — your birthdate can also potentially influence how you approach romantic relationships. And though holiday flicks are often full of tired heteronormative clichés (sorry, but it's true), December-set movies have become a bit more nuanced in the past couple of years. Yes, they still tend to have happy endings, but protagonists in recent holiday films are sometimes cynical, snarky, and stubborn rather than total saps, which is way more relatable, IMO. Depending on your sign, here's the holiday film that most likely speaks to you and your love life.

Aries (March 21—April 19): 'Holiday In The Wild' Holiday in the Wild tells the story of a woman who — abandoned by her husband the night before they're set to leave on an African safari — decides to travel to Cape Town alone, where she meets a cute elephant conservationist. Taking off on a spontaneous adventure solo is a total Aries move, as resilient rams don't let anything get them down, including unexpected holiday breakups.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): 'Last Christmas' In Last Christmas, a disillusioned Christmas store worker finds herself charmed by a mysterious stranger who gives her a new lease on life. Like Kate, Taureans tend to be a bit stuck in their ways, and though these stubborn folks aren't easy to win over, it's always pretty magical when they open their hearts to someone new.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): 'The Holidate' OK, this one doesn't just stick to December holidays, but I think it still counts as a holiday movie. Holidate tells the story of two singles who hate the holidays and — when they meet after one particularly terrible Christmas — vow to accompany each other to every festive occasion calling for a date throughout the next year. Sloane and Jackson may be far more cynical than most Geminis, but their witty banter and romantic ambivalence will still give you major Gemini vibes.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): 'Happiest Season' Happiest Season follows the story of a woman who brings her girlfriend home for the first time over the holidays, but there's a catch: She hasn't yet told her family she's queer. In a classic Cancer move, Abby makes sacrifices to protect her partner's secret and make their relationship work, even if that means putting her own desires on the back burner.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): 'Christmas Inheritance' In Christmas Inheritance, a spoiled heiress finds herself torn between her snobby fiancé and the cute owner of an inn where she gets stranded during a snowstorm. Like Ellen, there's nothing Leos love more than a drama-filled love triangle, though they're only willing to put up with so much BS before they kick an undeserving suitor to the curb.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): 'The Holiday Calendar' The Holiday Calendar revolves around an aspiring photographer who inherits an ancient Advent calendar from her grandmother that may actually be able to tell her future — as well as guide her toward a new love interest. Though I don't know for sure Abby is a Virgo, she certainly delivers big Virgo energy with her ambition, skepticism, and willingness to dump a person who only serves to put her down.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): 'Let It Snow' Let It Snow tells the story of an epic snowstorm in a quiet Midwestern town and the even-more-epic party that unfolds at a local Waffle Town, changing the lives of the town's high school seniors forever. Like Love Actually, this cheesy rom-com is full of candid confessions, big romantic gestures, and fateful coincidences, which is what idealistic Libras are all about.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): 'A Christmas Prince' In A Christmas Prince, an ambitious reporter goes undercover to get the scoop on Aldovia's playboy prince, only to find herself falling in love instead. Of course, Amber and Prince Richard must keep their relationship under wraps, and their sneaky, surreptitious affair is basically a Scorpio's dream, as there's nothing that turns a Scorpio on more than an illicit romance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): 'The Family Stone' In The Family Stone, a woman goes home with her boyfriend for the holidays in order to meet his family — but she unexpectedly finds herself falling for her BF's hot brother instead. While most Sagittarians aren't nearly as uptight as Meredith, they're just as likely to have a wandering eye (and probably just as likely to rub other people the wrong way with their honesty). Sags like to live their truth, and they aren't sorry about it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): 'Operation Christmas Drop' Operation Christmas Drop revolves around a driven congressional aide who's sent to an Air Force base over the holidays, where she clashes with a pilot who fears she'll defund his pet project, Operation: Christmas Drop. Like Erica, career-oriented Capricorns aren't often swept off their feet, and it's because they require a partner who shares their values and supports their goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): 'The Holiday' The Holiday tells the story of a down-on-her-luck English woman who agrees to switch homes over the holidays with an unlucky-in-love Californian, and — as well as a change of scenery — both ladies get a chance encounter with a new love interest. It's a classic Aquarius love story, especially since Iris and Amanda never lose theirselves and their desires in the process.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): 'The Princess Switch' In The Princess Switch, a baker and a duchess with an uncanny resemblance hatch a plan to swap places, and — while posing as each other — unexpectedly find love. Baker Stacy is a total Pisces with her unfailing optimism and, like most Pisces, she never loses faith she'll get her happily-ever-after ending.