You're ready to skip ahead to summer more than ever before. Over the past few days, you've probably done some online shopping and ordered a few bathing suits, and dreamed about relaxing on a beach. Why don't you pop some popcorn, put on your tie-dye crewneck, and tune into the best summer movies on Netflix available March 2020? They'll put you in the mood for the best season and memories to come.

They might even make you feel more content with hanging out at home right now and not doing much outside. Watching couples fall in love in the middle of a baseball game, or a group of besties go out in NYC when they're trying to get over breakups and celebrate life, will give you heart eyes. Although we just turned the clocks forward and the days are starting to feel longer, the first day of summer is still pretty far out.

In other words, you have plenty of time to kick back on your couch and watch movies with your roomies, significant other, pup, or self. The last thing you need to worry about is missing out on sunny weather and new mems. They'll be here a little later — after you've tuned into these eight movies on Netflix and gotten into the summer #mood.

1. 'Set It Up' Netflix on YouTube The first of these movies is about two assistants in NYC who are always stuck at work. They're constantly running errands and making schedule changes for their bosses, until they get the genius idea to set them up with each other. The baseball games, rooftop engagement party, and sunny walks through Central Park make this rom-com into quite a summery film. Watch Set It Up with a box of pizza in-hand. (You'll see why.)

2. 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' If you're a big fan of classic movies like The Breakfast Club and Clueless, then you definitely need to watch Ferris Bueller's Day Off. This film has the essence of summer break when you want to be outside living your best life instead of stuck behind a desk in a classroom. Ferris Bueller finds himself dancing in a parade and being praised by his peers for skipping out on the norm.

3. 'Murder Mystery' Netflix on YouTube Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler team up in the Netflix movie, Murder Mystery. In this film, they're married and going on a long-awaited honeymoon. But when they meet a series of actors and elites, their vacation turns into a wild adventure. If you're a fan of crime podcasts or mystery novels, this one is for you. See if you can guess "who done it" before the credits roll.

4. 'The Last Summer' When you're in high school, you think a lot about the summer after you've graduated and what's going to change. You might have friends going off to college, and others chasing different and exciting dreams. The Last Summer follows four friends as they navigate it all in Chicago.

5. 'Someone Great' Netflix on YouTube Someone Great will remind you of any night you've gone out with your besties in the city. It'll take you back to the nights when you've re-read breakup texts, dressed up, and dreamed of what it would be like to follow your dreams. Starring Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise, and Brittany Snow, it'll bring all the summer vibes to your apartment and get you ready for a summer that's truly great.

6. 'Sex And The City 2' Do you and your besties frequently talk about whether you're a Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, or Charlotte? If so, then you need to tune into Sex And The City 2 and watch the four women go on a vacation to Abu Dhabi. Once the credits roll, do yourself a favor and re-watch the entire series, including the first movie. You won't regret it.

7. 'Wine Country' Netflix on YouTube Exploring wine country with your crew is life-changing no matter what age you are. And you'll realize this when you're tuned into Wine Country. Starring legends like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Rachel Dratch, this film follows best friends who are celebrating a birthday and figuring out how to navigate a new chapter of life together. It's sweet and everything you need to prepare for summer.