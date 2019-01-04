I'm not one of those gals who daydreams about my wedding day, knows just what style of engagement ring I want, or has even a clue what kind of wedding dress I could picture myself wearing while wandering down the aisle. But one thing nuptial-related I do know is what kind of honeymoon I want. (BTW, do you have to get married to go on a honeymoon? Asking for moi!) If you're planning a wedding and getting to the honeymoon piece of the puzzle, why not consider picking your honeymoon destination based on your zodiac sign?

Even if you're a bit skeptical when it comes to all things astrology, choosing your honeymoon based on the influences of your zodiac sign makes a lot of sense, since our signs have a lot to do with our preferences and instincts. Certain signs like Cancer and Taurus enjoy routine and stability, while others like Capricorn and Sagittarius get all hot and bothered at the thought of an adventure. There's a lot to think about when you're planning your honeymoon, from packing the perfect day-to-night looks to keeping your social media feed fresh to death (do us part). Take a read below and see if your zodiac sign can help direct you towards your perfect honeymoon!

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Stocksy/hughsitton If Aries loves anything more than a competition, it's winning that competition. Aries has boundless energy and enthusiasm, so the idea of sitting on a beach for a few days isn't exactly their ideal vacay. Since Aries often seeks new and challenging adventures that can push their limits, consider planning a honeymoon that can be full of adventures, like trekking up Macchu Picchu in Peru!

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Stocksy/jovanarikalo Taurus is loyal, steadfast, and greatly values security and stability. Since Taurus can be a bit stubborn and resist constant change, they favor vacations where they can unpack and settle into one place, instead of a whirlwind, multi-city trip. They're also romantic and emotional, so what better honeymoon destination than Paris? Taurus can be secure knowing they've got a comfortable hotel to come home to every night, while also taking in the sights and tastes of the City of Lights.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Stocksy/JaymeBurrows Gemini is social, charismatic, and eager to experience everything life has to offer. Gemini loves to change their mind and their mood frequently, so a honeymoon with a lot on the itinerary is a great match for this sign. Barcelona is the perfect city destination for Gemini because they can bounce from a museum to a street market to a nightclub — all in 24 hours.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Stocksy/borisjovanovic Cancer is protective, cautious, and deeply emotional, and isn't a huge fan of leaping into the unknown. While Cancer might not be the most avid traveler, the idea of a honeymoon where they can get cozy somewhere with their partner sounds heavenly. Cancer should consider spending their honeymoon in Lake Tahoe, California. They can play house with their new spouse in a rustic lake house, enjoy swimming, hiking, and wine by the fireplace at night.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Stocksy/ACALU Leo loves to be the center of attention, is entertaining, and super social. They are happy and outgoing, and their zest for life and excitement makes them impossible to ignore. Leo's perfect honeymoon is a safari in Tanzania, where they can visit a new world, rack up some epic stories to regale family and friends with, and truly connect with their wild side. Plus, maybe Leo can spot a lion or two and even snap a selfie with their zodiac namesake!

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Stocksy/poorartist Virgo is curious, intuitive, and is an excellent teammate. Virgo also loves learning and researching new things, so the task of planning a honeymoon might be just as exciting to them as the trip itself! Since Virgo is equally drawn to things that are bright and beautiful and dark and mysterious, New Orleans is a great honeymoon destination. Virgo will love learning about the history of the city by taking a tour of the French Quarter, exploring their dark side with a voodoo tour, and then joining in the party at night.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Stocksy/alexgrabchilev Libra loves beauty, harmony, and has a strong sense of social justice. They like to see both sides to every argument and are deeply compassionate. Libra would love an Indonesian honeymoon, and would appreciate the balance between relaxing and getting massages, and adventuring into street markets and experiencing the local culture. From spending a few nights in a beach hut to going on a temple tour, there's plenty in Indonesia to keep Libra interested and engaged.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Stocksy/lestaylorphoto Scorpio is intense, bold, and proud, and are fiercely loyal in their relationships. Scorpio is supremely capable, confident, and curious about the world around them. Scorpio is likely to be bored after a few days at a spa or a beach town, so instead they should make the long flight to Japan. Being immersed in a new culture will be exciting and stimulating to Scorpio, and they certainly won't shy away from trying a sip of Habushu, a bite of natto, and even taking a stab at speaking a little Japanese.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Stocksy/lordelko Sagittarius loves exploring and wandering the world, and wants to experience everything in life. Sagittarius is intellectual, loves to learn, and is curious about anything and everything. There's a good chance Sagittarius has quite a few stamps in their passport already, so a great honeymoon destination for this sign is Iceland. This beautiful country offers outdoorsy activities from whale watching to hiking, and if you time it just right, the Northern Lights.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Stocksy/killer Capricorn values stability and order, which makes them very good organizers. Tackling the planning of a multi-city honeymoon is a breeze for Capricorn, and they'll also probably be proud to pack a carry-on bag only! Capricorn would love an Italian honeymoon, because their organizational skills can easily book a Rome—Venice—Amalfi Coast trip, and then let them relax into the romance and pasta of this beautiful country.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Stocksy/hughsitton Aquarius is kind, selfless, and imaginative. They are curious about the world around them, and easily strike up conversations with strangers. Because they are so easy-going and often spiritual, Aquarius should plan a honeymoon in India. Aquarius will love visiting Agra and seeing the Taj Mahal, and won't mind the chaos of this busy, colorful country.