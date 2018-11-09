While I'm always in awe of the huge, luxe gift sets that so many beauty brands release just in time for the holidays, I can honestly say that in the end, it's always the minis and stocking stuffer deals that I end up snagging, especially when I need cute gifts for others that won't break the bank. The ornament-style options are always my faves, and while I have serious dreams about creating my very own christmas tree adorned with solely beauty ornaments, chances are I'll end up giving most to family and friends, or using the products in the ones I keep quickly enough that I'll hardly have time to admire the packaging. Still, I've rounded up 16 Holiday Beauty Ornaments for 2018 that I think are worth snagging, with some costing as little as $10. Each of these well-known beauty brands has created an ornament with customers in mind featuring one or more of their best-selling products, and in a world where I hoard mini and travel-size products, I want to collect them all.

If you're really stuck on what to get your friend this year, you can't go wrong with the Too Faced Deluxe Better Than Sex Ornament ($12, toofaced.com), as it's quite literally the #1-selling mascara in America. A whole lot of people love this product, and the pink christmas tree and sparkly gold ribbon make for a girly girl's dream beauty ornament.

A less girly, more neutral option is the luxe L'Occitane Shea Butter Ornament Set ($14, nordstrom.com), which offers not one, not two, but three products for just $14. This set contains minis of the brand's Shea Butter Hand Cream, Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Lotion, and Shea Butter Extra Gentle Soap Milk, and it's a perfect thinking-of-you treat for anyone who deserves to wind down and treat themselves this holiday season.

Let's not overlook the haircare category! The adorable Cake Beauty Merry Hair Day Beach Spray Gift Set ($14, cakebeauty.com) features their The Wave Maker sugar-infused texture spray, which (spoiler alert) smells like dessert. This is a great one for anyone who likes a sweet scent and great beach waves. So, basically, for anyone. Period.

One ultra-classy option is the diptyque Do Son & Tubéreuse Surprise Pocket Set ($45, nordstrom.com), a triangle-shaped, patterned ornament containing minis of the brand's Do Son Shower Oil, Don Son Eau de Toilette, and Tubéreuse Candle. This is totally one of those sets that I'd save the packaging from, and even though it's a little pricy for an ornament, the brand's full-size candles go for about $65, so getting three products for $45 is actually a steal.

A major fan favorite, you can't go wrong with this little Moroccanoil Treatment Ornament ($15, nordstrom.com), a super nourishing pick for all hair types that will guarantee locks look healthy, shiny, and holiday-ready.

If you're looking to give someone the gift of fun, the Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Bath Bomba Ornament ($10, sephora.com) is basically a party in a tub. Fans of the brand's Bum Bum Cream will recognize this bath bomb's scent, and ingredients like algae extract, sea salt, cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil will soothe skin while you relax and enjoy.

Know any fragrance lovers? The philosophy Amazing Grace Eau De Toilette Ornament ($20, nordstrom.com) is a great pick. Packaged in a pink ornament with a little white bow, the brand's best-selling fragrance is a feminine mixture of bergamot, muguet blossoms, and musk.

For all the fashionistas out there, the Velour Lashes Velour Silk Lash Ornament ($26, sephora.com) is the gift to get, and I personally wouldn't be mad if multiple people gave me this one, because you can never have too many lashes. This ornament comes with lashes in the style "Fluff’n Edgy," as well as a mini lash glue to make sure they stay put during your holiday party.

One of my favorite makeup ornaments this year is the BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Mini Ornament ($19, beccacosmetics.com), primarily because I've never actually hit pan on a full-size highlighter (probably because I own so many, TBH) so a mini sounds ideal. Becca's highlighters are some of the bets in the game, and shade "Champagne Pop" is one of my all-time faves to use on the cheeks as well as the lids for a dreamy glow.

Even Rihanna knows how fun ornament-shaped beauty buys can be! For her Chill Owt holiday collection, she released the Fenty Beauty Mini Fairy Bomb Fun-Sized Glittering Pom Pom ($20, fentybeauty.com), which is serving me serious sugarplum fairy vibes. The brand is also offering a Two Lil Mattemoiselles ornament with two matte lipsticks, so you can pick your poison or stock up on both.

Another luxe option is the Jo Malone Christmas Ornament ($35, jomalone.com), which comes in this stunning disco ball-esque little ornament that I'm definitely keeping, no doubt about that. The set contains two minis of the brand's most popular products, the Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne and the English Pear & Freesia Body Crème.

When it comes to winter weather, skin is often dry and undernourished, so Kiehl's Nourishing Dream Team ($18, nordstrom.com) will be a welcome ornament for anyone's tree, not to mention their skincare regime. This set contains the brand's soothing Lip Balm as well as their softening Creme de Corps.

What's a holiday party without a statement lip? The Giorgio Armani Beauty Holiday Lip Ornament ($38, sephora.com) is another set that I've got on my wish list, as it contains minis of two of the brand's signature lippie formulas, the Lip Magnet and the Rouge D'Armani Matte. There are actually two options for this set, red or nude, so you can choose based on the recipient and snag the other set for yourself, if you want to.

Seriously, who doesn't need another beauty sponge? I feel like I'm constantly stocking up, and while they're some of my most-used beauty tools, they're a total pain to splurge on. The Sephora Collection Twinkle Time Sponge ($10, sephora.com) is a thoughtful gift that comes in a cute, clear star ornament that would look great at the top of my imaginary beauty-themed tree.

I'd love to receive the Dermalogica Bright Eyes De-Puffing Eye Treatment and Masque ($25, dermalogica.com) during the holidays, because I just know this mini would come in handy towards the end of December when I'm out late celebrating New Year's Eve. Imagine being the life-saver that whips this little baby out while you and your friends are struggling post-party? Sorry, dark under eyes, but we're bright and hydrated in 2019!

Benefit Cosmetics has a ton of ornaments in their holiday collection this year, and the Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion Box o' Powder Blush Mini Ornament ($16, benefitcosmetics.com) is one of my faves, as I love the mini box blushes, and especially this brightening, pink shade in particular. They've also got ornament options for mascara, primer, and more great stocking stuffers on their website.

Looks like I'll be getting all my friends beauty ornaments this year, and keeping my fingers crossed they let me adorn my tree with said gifts before I hand them out. Here's hoping 2018 is the year when I make my beauty holiday tree dreams a reality — these cute ornaments make me feel like I'm off to a great start!