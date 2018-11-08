You wish you could shower your BFF with a million presents for the holidays, but unfortunately, you have other people to shop for, too. Luckily, there are a ton of beauty gifts under $10 for 2018 to stuff your bestie's stocking with. If your BFF lives by the motto, "Treat yourself," you know she'll adore a pampering face mask, or will love rocking her new lip balm under the mistletoe. There's a beauty gift out there for every BFF, and I'm here to be Santa's little helper to help find the right one for yours.

These 13 gifts are perfectly priced, so you can get a little something sweet for your entire squad. It's always the best feeling in the world when your gift is a huge hit during a holiday grab bag. Not only will you be able to pat yourself on the back, but you'll be able to give yourself major props for staying well under budget. If you're feeling super jolly this holiday season, you could also plan a girls' night in, and surprise your friends with mini holiday stockings filled with a gift for each one of them. Whatever your plans are, you'll be feeling fab, and so will your wallet.

1 Foil Face Masks Are Perfect For Girls' Night Masque Bar Foil Peel-Off Mask $2.99 CVS Face masks are a given for any stocking you're filling. Not only are they super cheap, but all of your girlfriends likely can't get enough of them. Plus, these Masque Bar peel-off ones are extra fun, because they're foil and come in tons of cute colors, including red, gold, violet, blue, rose gold, and my personal favorite, holographic.

2 Get Festive With These Adorable Holiday-Inspired Masks Masque Bar Pretty Animalz Facial Treatments Grey $3.99 Target Get in the holiday spirit with a cute Animalz fask mask from Masque Bar. Get a mask for every reindeer in your crew. Just don't forget to snap a selfie of all of your girls wearing them, and caption it with, "We sleigh all day."

3 This Avon Lipstick Is Party-Ready Iconic Avon Lipstick $6.99 Avon If your friend likes to rock a bold lip, you might want to consider stuffing her stocking with Avon lipstick. This iconic collection is perfect for the holidays, and the tubes are unbelievably festive. There are five different shades to choose from, including sugar plum, merry mauve, wine kisses, holly red, and holiday chocolate.

4 Crayola Nail Polish Will Make Your BFF Feel Nostalgic Sally Hansen Insta-dri Crayola Metallics $4.99 Amazon If you've been friends with your bestie since childhood, you probably spent a lot of time together coloring and doing arts and crafts. These Sally Hansen Insta-dri Crayola Metallics Nail Polish will remind you of the good old days. The bottles even look like your favorite crayons. *Cue the nostalgia.*

5 This Clinique Merry Moisture Set Is Essential For The Winter Clinique Merry Moisture Two Piece Set $9.50 Saks Fifth Avenue With the weather cooling down, moisturizing has never been more necessary. Help your friend stay fresh all season long with this merry moisture set from Clinique. Two for the price of one? Yes, please.

6 Let's Bee Honest: This Kit Is Truly Un-Bee-Lieveable Burt's Bees 5-Pc. Essential Kit $9.99 Macy's I love the holidays for all the deals on beauty gift sets, because who doesn't want more bang for their buck? If your friend is a Burt's Bees fan, she'll adore this five piece set. Not only does it come with the infamous beeswax lip balm, but it also includes soap bark and chamomile deep cleansing cream, hand salve, naturally nourishing milk and honey lotion, and coconut foot cream.

7 This Crystal Lip Balm Is Totally Insta-Worthy Blossom Sheer Hydrating Crystal Lip Balm $5 Forever 21 Especially during the winter, it's essential to keep lip balm with you at all times. Help your friend be prepped to take on the cold with this Crystal Lip Balm from Forever 21. Not only is it useful, but the cute design with the flower inside is so Insta-worthy.

8 Your Bestie Will Be Ready For All The Party Invites With This Eye Palette Foil Eyes $9.10 BH Cosmetics The holiday party invites are starting to roll in, and you want to make sure your bestie is prepared to crush it in the #lewks department. She'll have all the colors to choose from for the ultimate smokey eye with this palette from BH Cosmetics. The combination of jewel tones will look stunning with any outfits she has planned.

9 These Lipsticks Are Here To Sleigh All Day Limited-Edition Tarteist ™ Lip Wardrobe Vol. II $9 Tarte Cosmetics For the bestie who has wanderlust, but also likes to look fab while she's on the road, you can get her this travel-sized lipstick pack from Tarte. The limited-edition set comes with two of lip paints. The matte lipsticks are also have a quick dry formula, so your bestie will be ready to party in no time.

10 This Brush Kit Is #Necessary To Perfect A Killer Smokey Eye Eye Essential Brush Kit $7.80 BH Cosmetics Just like every artist needs their tools, every beauty queen needs a quality set of brushes. Make sure your bestie is ready for any makeup she receives from Santa this year with an essential brush kit. This one from BH Cosmetics includes seven eye brushes that are #necessary to perfect that colorful smokey eye look.

11 Your BFF Will Shine Bright With A Little Fairy Dust Fairy Dust $9 Tarte All your bestie needs is a little fairy dust. This iridescent glitter is a perfect finishing touch to any holiday look your friend is putting together. She'll shine bright just like the fairy lights on her Christmas tree.

12 A Cleansing Set Will Keep Your Bestie's Skin Fresh During Her Holiday Travels Limited-Edition Scrub Clean Cleansing Set $9 Tarte Your bestie will fall in love with this cleansing kit from Tarte. The limited-edition scrub set comes with a hot pink scrublet, deluxe deep dive cleansing gel, and a travel-sized frxxxtion stick three-in-one exfoliating cleanser. This is also perfect for your bestie who loves to stay fresh while traveling home for the holidays.