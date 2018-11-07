There's nothing worse than giving someone something they just don't like. You can always see the disappointment in their eyes, even if their lips are saying otherwise. Thanks to Sephora gift sets, you'll never have to be a giver of lame gifts ever again and will probably even have all your friends hoping they're your Secret Snowflake. Pretty much any Sephora product is bound to make for a great present, so an entire bundle of them? Jackpot!

Sephora offers gift sets starting at just $10, so no matter what your budget is you'll be able to find something that someone will actually be excited to unwrap. There are mask sets and facial products galore for the skincare-obsessed; there's a slew of lipstick duos and shadow/ liner/ mascara combos for the makeup minded; there's a selection of luxe fragrance samplers for the scent enthusiasts; and there are all kinds of brushes and blenders for those who keep a pro-level toolbox. As far as brands go, Milk Makeup, Chanel, Dior, Smashbox, Kat Von D, Tarte, Drunk Elephant, and more all make appearances. Trust me, Sephora's gift sets are good—check out eight of the best ones below (but also shop them all at sephora.com because there are too many good ones to count).

Dairy Queen

If you've got a Milk Makeup-loving friend (*raises hand*) this gift set is sure to make their eyes light up. It includes a mini tube of the brand's volumizing KUSH Mascara along witheir Cooling Water Under-Eye De-Puffer Stick, Watermelon Brightening Serum stick, Blur Stick Matte Primer, Lip + Cheek stick, Highlighter in Lit, and Holographic Highlighter Stick. You can't not have glowy skin if you own this set.

Complexion Situation

This four-piece set by clean skincare brand Tatcha will help take skin from dull to dewy. Its products are formulated with a fermentation of Japanese Green Tea, Rice, and Algae, which are high in antioxidants. It includes Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, The Water Cream, The Silk Canvas, and Violet-C Radiance Mask.

Best of the Best

A selection of Sephora's best-selling products, from Dior Diorshow Mascara to Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Glow to stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow. It's the perfect smorgasbord of products for the beauty fiend in your circle.

Dynamic Duo

This is what I call a power couple! Drunk Elephant's Intensive Hydration Serum and C-Firma™ Day Serum will make your skin super healthy and hydrated and will help to even out texture. Plus, they're certified as clean products. Skin food, indeed!

Something Smells Good

In my opinion, fragrance is one of the best beauty gifts to receive because of how expensive it typically is. This set contains 15 perfume samplers and features fragrances by Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Tom Ford, and more. Helping someone own 15 luxury fragrances at once? Now that is an ace gift.

Shimmer On

This set of FENTY Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter and Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow will help anyone shine bright like a diamond this season.

Rio Rocks

Sol De Janiero's Bum Bum Cream has become a complete cult favorite thanks to its ability to hydrate and smooth skin. (It also smells incredible!) This gift set innludes the cream along with Brazilian Touch Hand Cream, Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel, and Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist.

Fresh AF

This skincare set includes Fresh's Soy Face Cleanser, Rose Face Mask, and Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer, meaning it's basically an entire complexion care ritual in one. If you've got a friend who is constantly traveling these carry-on sized products would make for the perfect gift.