The Best Gelato In Florence You Need To Try, Because Ice Cream Is So Overrated

I scream, you scream, we all scream for... gelato! Ice cream is so overrated. *Rolls eyes.* Sure, we all love a good pint of Ben & Jerry's Americone Dream, or a scoop from that local shop down the street. But, the sweetest treats can truly only be found abroad. Europe is known for its rich cultures, iconic art, and effortlessly chic fashion, but it's also commonly credited for its unreal food. From the cheeses of France, to the wines of Spain and waffles of Belgium, you could easily eat your way from one country to the next. If your sweet tooth just can't be beat though, we've rounded up the best gelato in Florence for you, so that you can truly savor your Italian getaway.

You've heard about the pizza and the pasta, and I promise you it's everything it's cracked up to be (if not more.) However, every meal should end in dessert. I mean, that's the way it was when we were kids, right? So, let me give you the scoop.

Always ask for a recommendation from the chef, if you're unsure what to order. The best restaurants and gelato spots in Italy will have made the items on their menu fresh that day, or even that hour. Food is an art, and the recipes are probably more secretive than the Krabby Patty Formula.

Whether you're spending months in the city because you're studying abroad, or just taking a 10-day trip to see the sights, there's so much worth eating in Florence. The number of places you should try will forever outnumber the amount of meals you'll truly have time for, so I hope you prioritize these gelato stops during your stay.

1 Gelateria Dei Neri This is the perfect spot if you're looking for something classic and creamy. When I studied abroad in Florence, this was me and my friends' favorite place to get gelato. Located right near Santa Croce, Gelateria dei Neri had the best options in terms of flavors that kept us coming back and craving more. Our apartment, which was on the other side of the Duomo, was about a solid 25-minute walk from this shop, but we'd make the trek anyways and stop in the squares that had live music on the way home. It's a must-do for any study abroad student, foodie, or sweets lover. I highly recommend the frutti di bosco (mixed fruit) and mango — although you can never go wrong with the chocolate.

2 La Carraia With cups that are fit for a carnival, and a couple locations around the city, La Carraia is the perfect spot for first-timers. One of most rookie mistakes when going to Italy is trying food places that just aren't good. If the gelato is stacked way high in metal buckets, or if the restaurant isn't off the beaten path, then you're just not tasting the truly local flavors. The gelato at La Carraia is tried and true. Tour guides and Florence natives alike will send you to this spot for a delicious cup or cone. If you're going for a quick run along the river, it'll be hard not to stop at the shop right over the bridge for a post-workout treat. Once again, take it from me.

3 Gelateria Edoardo The charm of this shop is in its homemade cones. You'll smell Edoardo's from a mile away, and every cone is guaranteed to be hot off the press. There are only about 10 flavors, and they rotate fairly regularly, so you'll want to make multiple visits so that you can get a little taste of everything. Located right near the Duomo, this gelato is incredibly #InstaWorthy. Hold up your cone to the iconic Florence landmark for a picture that will be worth a thousand words, and a thousand licks. Top it off with a food pun for an Instagram caption, and your feed will have never looked so sweet.

4 Venchi No matter where you roam in Italy, there will most likely be a Venchi. This is truly the Ben & Jerry's of your new favorite foreign country. From Milan to Florence, and down the boot to Rome, this gelato shop is slightly commercial but oh-so-worth the trip, nonetheless. Venchi is originally a chocolate shop, so it would be in your best interest to get something more sweet and less fruity when you stop by. Mix it with a solid scoop of hazelnut, or another flavor that will complement something super rich. You might have a sugar high, or be in a chocolate coma after a cup of this good-good.