The Best Captions For Summer 2019 Will Make Your Followers Want To Like & Comment

If you're a lover of all things related to social media, every time you tap the "share" button on Instagram, you get a rush of adrenaline. You feel the sudden urge to dance in your kitchen, sing the newest tracks from the Jonas Brothers album, or do a bunch of jumping jacks. Instead, you usually text your besties a message in the group chat like, "Hey, can you like my post?" They respond, "Of course," and open their apps, like your glowing selfie from the beach, and leave a few emojis in the comments section. It's one of the many things you can count on them for. But, let me give you the latest scoop: The best captions for summer 2019 will make all of your followers want to like and comment. (I pinky promise.)

Your social media experience will likely be much different than it is now, and go something like this. First, you and your BFFs will spend a little time creating new, exciting, and colorful #content. You'll whip out your Polaroid cameras, heart-shaped sunglasses, and skateboards, and have a dreamy photo shoot. You'll pose in front of the walls on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles that are begging to be on your feed, and with the festive ice cream truck that drives down your block.

Then, you'll retreat back to your apartment to go through the thousands of pictures you took, and edit them with the best preset packs on your phone. These are the filters that'll make your pictures look peachy, or like they were taken in the middle of golden hour. They'll paint the palm leaves in your camera roll a vibrant shade of green, and the strawberry smoothies a saturated hue of purple or pink. Once you have the final versions of each snap, you'll save and prep them for your followers to see.

You'll search the Internet for one of these captions for summer 2019, and think, "Wow, this post is going to do so well." You're right. It will, and that's when your social media experience will reach the next level. Your followers will begin to like and comment, and your phone will go off, like, constantly. So, grab one of these captions, and then maybe turn your notifications off. Got it? Good.

1. "I've been a summer lover since birth."

2. "Yes, I'm a mermaid. Thanks for asking."

3. "Leave a little saltwater wherever you go."

4. "Serving beachy looks."

5. "Anything is popsicle when it's summer."

6. "These are the days off we live for."

7. "See you on the next wave."

8. "If you need me, you can call me on my shellphone."

9. "Today's forecast: 100% chance of good times and tides."

10. "The limit to our summer memories doesn't exist."

11. "What's up, MTV. Welcome to my pool."

12. "Live a bikini kind of life."

13. "Tangled hair, don't care."

14. "I'm done adulting. Let's be mermaids instead."

15. "All she does is beach, beach, beach."

16. "The more you glow, the more others glow back."

17. "Let the ocean worry about being blue." — Alabama Shakes, "Hang Loose"

18. "Summer nights are meant for the ballpark lights."

19. "Salty eyelashes and the endless ocean found here."

20. "A slice of watermelon a day keeps the worries away."

21. "Paradise is anywhere with iced coffee."

22. "My good vibes speak for themselves."

23. "I got 99 bikinis and I can't choose one."

24. "Follow the call of the ice cream truck."

25. "It's beginning to look a lot like piña coladas."

26. "Stress doesn't really go with my summer outfits."

27. "There is no limit to how radiant, alive, and irresistible you can be."

28. "The ocean is salty, but I'm pretty sweet."

29. "The more sunshine the merrier."

30. "One sun beam at a time."

31. "Long weekend lovin'."

32. "Those summer days."

Did you find at least one or two captions that you like? Sweet! Simply turn off your notifications, and then you'll be ready to hit the "share" button. You'll be ready to experience the rush of adrenaline you always get from social media, and watch the likes and comments roll in. I'll be sure to pick out some emojis now, so that I can hype up your selfies, photo shoot snaps, and other summer content when the time comes, too.