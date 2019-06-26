Dear, lovers of all things related to social media and Instagram: This one is for you. This is the article you've been scrolling through the web for, because it gives you the details on the latest trends you need to know about and the color palette that should be taking over your profile. It answers your most pressing questions like, "What preset packs should I download this month?" and "Why is my feed covered in such beautiful and saturated hues of orange and pink?" You need those answers, right? Lucky for me — a self-proclaimed guru of filters, editing, and hitting the "share" button — I get to give you the scoop on how to make your Instagram pics look peachy for the ultimate and dreamiest summer feed.

It's not a job I take lightly, because I know you can easily spend hours in front of your phone, tapping through lighting settings and comments on your posts. I also know that, every morning, without fail, you turn off your alarms, open up your apps, and catch up on the artsy influencers and bloggers who made stories overnight. I'm in the exact same boat, and often wonder what I'd get done if I didn't delve into the world of social media at the crack of dawn. Oh, well. I'll tackle that issue on another day. For now, I'll focus on making sure you're getting an easy, efficient, and creative experience out of Instagram via the latest trends.

Recently, you may have noticed that your screen has been looking extra pretty in pink. Your followers may be posing in front of warm and bright walls, like the ones on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, or with juicy grapefruits and watermelons on the beach. They may be showing off their sweet roller skates, their freshly-dyed, salmon-colored hair, or their millennial pink accommodations. Long story short: They're living and breathing #PeachyMode — aka, the latest trend on Instagram that'll take your feed to new and dreamy heights.

What is the #PeachyMode trend on Instagram?

What exactly is the #PeachyMode trend on Instagram? It's simpler and more straightforward than you may believe. It's posting pictures that are covered in a peachy hue, whether that be through a preset or the items that are in the snap. It's creating a consistent and cohesive profile with this color palette that would make anyone comment, like, and let's be honest — blush.

In addition to this trend being one big color overload, it's a warm, fun, and inviting approach to Instagram. Like the color pink or your favorite moments of summer, it's all about living your #bestlife, being creative and bold, and looking at every day situations with a pair of rose-colored glasses. Personally, that's my absolute favorite part of this trend, and the sole reason why I've been putting pink borders on my vacation pics and blooming flowers next to my green juices. You can make your post look peachy, too — I pinky promise.

How can you make your Instagram pics look peachy?

To make your posts look peachy, you simply need to embrace this trend and stretch your imagination. Scope out the locations, the eateries, and the flower patches that'll illuminate your feed in a vibrant and welcoming shade of pink that's been mixed with a little orange and yellow. Colorful walls, the freshly-sliced fruit in the produce section of the grocery store, and the strawberry-flavored popsicles from the local ice cream truck are all amazing places to start.

Aside from thinking about the composition of your pics, you may want to download a preset pack from one of your favorite influencers to land the #PeachyMode look, too. Influencers, who are well-known for their dreamy feeds — like Jaci Marie Smith, Aspyn Ovard, and Lauren Bullen — all have collections of filters you can purchase for Lightroom Mobile and use with ease. They'll enhance the selfies and outfit shots in your camera roll, and pair really well with the #PeachyMode hashtag that must be in your caption. Give them a follow while you're at it, OK?

What influencers and accounts should you follow, that are already using this dreamy trend?

Arguably one of the best parts of social media and Instagram is the flow of #inspo. The people you follow or find on your explore page can give you ideas for fun photo shoots with your besties, or how you can create the dreamiest feed. That might be how you first discovered the #PeachyMode trend. Just in case you need some extra accounts and influencers to follow, here are the ones I think are really embracing this rosy and really unique trend.

First, is YouTuber and owner of Kristin Made Inc., Kristin Johns. She has a more subtle approach to the trend, if you ask me, incorporating pinks and peaches into her feed via bath towels, potted plants, and rustic walls. Occasionally, she will wear a light pink T-shirt, or chill by a coral-infused wall in Copenhagen, Denmark. I would describe her account as easy, breezy, and totally peachy.

Next up, give a follow to Jordan and Kemper, a couple who creates amazing content and travels together. Their feed is serious inspiration if you want to take pics that are particularly peachy with your significant other or your bestie who loves Instagram. Finding pink lights, blazers, and headbands will be essential.

Also be sure to check out Danielle Deaville Kirkland for a life through a rose-colored lens. She's a content creator whose photos feel vintage and modern all at the same time. Her beach pics seem to have a peach haze, while her outfits are straight-up pink — loudly and proudly. That's my kind of take on #PeachyMode.

What are some peachy picture ideas you can recreate for your Instagram feed?

If that inspiration and insight into the #PeachyMode trend still isn't enough, I have a few other picture ideas you can easily recreate for your Instagram feed. They won't require hopping on a plane, using your passport, or going on a staycation. They won't require a fancy camera, either. They're simple, and will make sure that your experience with this trend is totally fun.

Start by grabbing something pink or peachy from your closet and posing in it, right around golden hour. Get raspberry smoothies with your BFFs on the weekend, and take a snap of the cups against a white or orange wall. Fill your camera roll with radiant neon signs, tropical bathing suits, and rose-colored glasses. Last but not least, find a field of flowers that'll give your feed the dreamiest summer look and a dose of this peachy palette.