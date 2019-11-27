Black Friday sales are almost in full swing, so if you've been wanting a new Apple product, now is the time to start planning your purchase. With deals available on Apple AirPods, you can shop the best AirPods Black Friday deals that'll save you money on the pricey headphones.

Whichever model of AirPods you want to score for yourself or as a gift, there are plenty of deals to choose from. Some of the pre-Black Friday deals are admittedly not that great, but once the holiday hits, you can save up to $50 off the AirPods with a wireless charging case.

The best deals on Apple AirPods for Black Friday are from stores like Best Buy, Target, Staples, Walmart, and Amazon.

During Target's Black Friday sale, you can shop online on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28, while in-store shoppers should line up for deals at 5 p.m. local time. If you miss the Thanksgiving night window, Target will open again at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29. This AirPods deal, which launches on Nov. 28, was released in Target's Black Friday ad, but it doesn't specify if it's an in-store only deal, so I'd check online before heading out to your local Target store.

The following deals are all currently live on the store websites:

Deals at Staples begin online on Thanksgiving Day, or in stores at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. Check on your local store hours by with the Staples store locator.

Walmart's official Black Friday sale begins online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27, or in-store at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28. Check your local Walmart for any closing and opening times following the 6 p.m. start time.

Best Buy started its Black Friday sale online a bit early, with some deals available now through the sale. Its official Black Friday sale starts at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28 in-store, closing at 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 and reopening at 8 a.m. local time.

Black Friday kicked off at Amazon on Nov. 22 and lasts through Friday, Nov. 29. New deals are dropping each day, but you can start shopping online now.

If you're hoping to go to the Apple store during its Black Friday sale, the stores will open up for Black Friday on Friday, Nov. 29 and continue with sales through Monday, Dec. 2. Although the deals have not all been announced, Apple's site highlights that select items may come with an Apple Store Gift Card worth up to $200.