What Time Does Apple Open On Black Friday 2019? You Can Sleep In

Well everyone, it's that time of year again. On Friday, Nov. 29, people across the country will line up outside their favorite stores to find the best deals during Black Friday. So, tech fanatics out there might be wondering: what time does Apple open on Black Friday? Set your alarm.

Even though some stores may open right after Thanksgiving dinner so that shoppers can have first pick of the unbeatable deals, don't expect that from Apple. Usually, stores operate between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time, daily, but according to DealNews.com, Apple stores will likely open at 8 a.m. and close up shop at 10 p.m. on Black Friday so that everyone can shop for a few more hours. Apple has yet to confirm these Black Friday hours on their website, but since this was the case during their 2018 Black Friday sale, there's a good chance they plan to stick to tradition. Apple employees in two New York locations told Elite Daily over the phone that official Black Friday store hours would be posted on their website. Elite Daily reached out to an Apple representative for confirmation on Black Friday store hours, but did not hear back in time for publication. So, keep an eye out.

It may also be worth remembering that the store itself is not your only bet for deals on Apple goodies. While as of Nov. 15, no big 2019 sale has been announced, Apple has been known to make some last-minute declarations. In 2018, the company announced their online Black Friday shopping event just four days before Thanksgiving itself, and the deals ran for just the span of the holiday weekend (no super early deals here, folks).

When it comes to gift-giving, nothing is usually a bigger hit than a batch of new, shiny electronics. Plus, now that Apple has revealed their latest products such as their iPhone 11 and the 16-inch Macbook, it's never been a better time to start shopping.

There are definitely a few other new items customers might want to get their hands on. Apple's iPhone 11, introduced on Sept. 10, is their latest smartphone model, which features a dual-camera system that offers their highest quality camera and video yet. Plus, the phone holds a longer battery life and shorter charging time, so users won't have to worry about their phones dying at the most inconvenient time. Plus, the iPhone 11 comes in an assortment of fun colors including purple, yellow, and green. However, for those who like to opt for the classic iPhone color palette, black and white options are also available. As for the Apple Watch Series 4, the product comes in colors including rose gold, white, black, and grey, and is the perfect gift for a loved one who is always on the road. In case you're not up to date on all of Apple's smart devices, you can do some online browsing through their website.

Black Friday will be here before we know it, but luckily people will be able to sleep in a little before hitting the Apple store.