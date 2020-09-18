We're now accepting quarantine date ideas (and first impression roses), and boy does Hannah Ann Sluss have a dreamy one for you. Soon after The Bachelor finalist made an appearance at the "After The Final Rose" special and told her ex, Peter Weber, "If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man," a global pandemic began to rock the world and redefine "normal." Now, dating requires masks, thoughtful planning, and — as The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss' dream quarantine date notes — a lot of good food eaten outside.

Some people are trying to make the most of this time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, including Sluss, by hosting intimate patio picnics. Sluss tells Elite Daily that her "ultimate quarantine date" includes firing up the grill and making fish tacos, paired with tasty sides like zesty guacamole, salad made with fresh produce, and savory queso. From there, she'd have the meal on her back patio, followed by enjoying her homemade oatmeal cookies and the fresh air.

"I love being outside every chance I get, especially since moving to L.A.," says Sluss. One of the things she misses most about pre-quarantine is being able to travel. As The Bachelor franchise has shown us, traveling can come with a boatload of outdoor activities such as zip-lining and climbing bridges. It's certainly out of the norm for a model like Sluss to slow down and have zero trips on the schedule as well.

"One of the main reasons why I got into modeling is because it gave me an opportunity to see the world and meet people who lived differently than I did." But alas, quarantine doesn't necessarily allow that or rose ceremonies, reality television sets that aren't heavily secluded to a resort, and spontaneous kisses.

Luckily, it does make room for new habits and serene moments of self-reflection. Sluss is using this newfound time to reflect on her life — especially the food she's eating, the beauty products she wants to use and try, and how she starts her day.

"I like to wake up early, take a minute to read a daily reflection and get in a good workout like pilates or a run," says Sluss. Her morning routine continues with a balanced breakfast, followed up by enjoying a prebiotic soda from Poppi in the afternoon that helps digest her protein-packed meal. She makes sure to drink one gallon of water per day — which has dubbed her the nickname "fish" in her friend group — and uses all-natural beauty products such as mascara from Dime Beauty, CC cream from Juice Beauty, and a heat protectant spray from L'Oreal.

Quarantine has also given Sluss quality time in the kitchen, which you may have noticed if you're one of her 1.3 million followers on Instagram. The model and celeb is originally from Tennessee, and has been in the process of turning classic, Southern recipes she grew up around into creations of her own. "I’ve really enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen and sharing my recipes with my followers," says Sluss, who created a "recipes" highlight with instructions for dishes like HA's skillet cookies, HA's Let's Get Spicy salad, muffins that are an ode to Sluss' high school days, and those Yummy Oatmeal Cookies.

In her Instagram Story highlights, the recipe for this dessert notes to mix one stick of softened butter, 3/4 cup of brown sugar, and 1/2 cup of granulated sugar in a mixer. Then, beat two eggs with two teaspoons of vanilla, followed by gradually adding in measured amounts of cinnamon, flour, salt, and baking soda. Toss chocolate chips in with it all, set the oven to 350 degrees, and bake each batch for eight minutes. Enjoy the final products with your besties or partner beside a flower arrangement made with lemon slices and pink roses, inspired by Sluss.

"Don’t forget to treat yourself," encourages Sluss when speaking about her lifestyle and wellness routine. "I'm all about balance and not limiting yourself." She says to listen to your body and its needs, and continues to preach the importance of listening to your heart and being with someone who's ready to give you theirs entirely after her breakup with Weber.

As for the person who she'll recreate her dream quarantine date with or give a well-deserved rose? "We will see what the future holds. Timing is so important!"