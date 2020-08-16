If you're familiar with the spiritual ebb and flow of the lunar cycle, you probably view new moons with so much hope and optimism. After all, this is when you are called to let go of what's no longer serving you and plant the seeds of a new start. What could be more hopeful than a journey that's just beginning? However, not all new moons are created equally, and sometimes, letting go is far easier said than done. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst August 2020 new moon, you may find that its effect on you is more overwhelming than you would have expected.

Taking place in ego-centric, prideful, and dramatic Leo, this new moon — which rises in the summer sky on August 18 at 10:41 p.m. ET — might feel especially intense if your sun or rising sign happens to be Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn. Even though this lunation may dredge up some discomfort for these zodiac signs, the new moon in Leo is still a beautiful new moon that's brimming with so much potential. Forming a trine with ambitious and motivated Mars, whatever begins on this new moon will begin with a satisfying bang. Prepare to feel so inspired to really go for the goal without losing steam. Forming a sextile to the North Node, this new moon is connected to your destiny. It will encourage you to move toward your higher self and leave behind everything that's holding you back. This new moon may be hard work, but actually laying down the foundation for a new start will make you feel so accomplished.

Here's what earth signs need to know about the upcoming new moon:

Taurus: You're Creating The Home You've Been Dreaming Of

Every day when you go out into the world, you wear a coat of armor to protect your heart, Taurus. It's what prevents you from getting hurt, but it also prevents you from truly getting comfortable and being your most honest self. You deserve a space where you can take off that armor and let your heart out. Use this new moon to build a home that you feel inspired by; a home that will always keep you safe. It may be time to build that home up little by little. It may also be time to heal your relationship with those who wait for you at home.

Virgo: You're Looking Deep Inside Yourself And Finding Truth

This new moon will feel incredibly personal for you, Virgo. In fact, you might feel like reserving some time for solitude where you can be alone with your thoughts and feelings. Your intuition is sparkling with information, so listen close to what your gut is telling you. Embrace introspection and reflection, because you may be reliving old memories and acknowledging your pain. However, acknowledging the way you're feeling is always the first step to healing the wounds. Let this new moon be about letting go of the baggage you've been carrying. You deserve to create space for something new.

Capricorn: You're Embracing A Deeply Spiritual Transformation

No pain, no gain, Capricorn. The thing that's most important to you will always be the most difficult thing to accomplish, as it will always come with some form of sacrifice. This new moon is about recognizing that everything comes to an end eventually, and if you wait too long before moving on from the past, you'll miss out on all the beauty the future can offer you. Creation is also a form of destruction, and even if moving on feels like a painful breakup or an abrupt ending, know that something beautiful will always rise from the rubble.