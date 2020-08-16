At this point, it's pretty much universally acknowledged that 2020 has been an intense year. You've been undergoing some of the most impactful and transformative transits, so pat yourself on the back for not just surviving, but for proving how resilient you are. Although you're not completely out of the woods yet, the August 2020 new moon will be the best for these zodiac signs — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — and they definitely deserve it. Seriously, get excited, because the astrology surrounding this new moon is beautiful; so beautiful, in fact, that it proves there will always be pockets of beauty in even the strangest of times.

For one thing, this new moon takes place in creative, expressive, romantic, and passionate Leo. Where Leo is concerned, life is about living it to the fullest, enjoying the present moment, and having fun. It really doesn't need to be more complicated than that. It's also about honoring your best qualities and basking in self-love. Let this new moon be the beginning of an even deeper and more playful relationship with yourself. Life's not meant to be taken so seriously.

Taking place on August 18 at 10:41 p.m. ET, this new moon will feel so motivating and empowering. It forms a trine with go-getter Mars, helping you set your sights for greatness and remember that you deserve all your success. It also forms a sextile with the North Node, encouraging you to embrace your potential and overcome all the fear that may be standing in your way. Venus — planet of love — will even form a sextile with eccentric and progressive Uranus, encouraging a beautiful new start in your relationships.

Here's why fire signs will prosper under this new moon:

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Unleashing Your Talent, Creativity, And Joy

This new moon will be a reminder that life is for living, Aries. Sometimes, you might let worries and anxieties convince you that so much is going wrong. However, if you stop, look around you, and focus on the present moment, you'll realize that you have everything you need. Let this new moon show you that the world is a playground meant to be played in. There's a little kid still living inside you; a little kid who wants to be let out for recess. Give yourself permission to have fun, because you need no one else's permission but your own.

Leo: You're Rejuvenating And Strengthening Your Sense Of Self

Tap into your inner strength, Leo. This new moon is lighting a fire within you; a fire that wants to burn everything that stands in your way. Taking place in your first house of the self, this new moon is about embracing a deeper confidence, acknowledging who you are, honing in on your identity that's constantly changing and evolving. While the past will always be a part of who you are, it will never dictate who you will become or where you're going. You're a Leo, the zodiac sign of self-expression, passion, and childlike wonder. Remember that.

Sagittarius: Your World Is Expanding And Opening Up For You

There are so many opportunities surrounding you, Sagittarius. What's preventing you from taking advantage of them? Do you prefer to think things through before making a decision? Do you psych yourself out before you've even given it a chance? Set aside your overthinking tendencies and embrace the idea that maybe the most spontaneous option is your best bet. Sometimes, sticking too closely to a plan limits your growth and inhibits possibility. Sometimes, you need to let yourself have some freedom. Have faith that if you jump, the universe will always catch you.