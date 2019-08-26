Well fam, it’s finally happening. Just over a year after they were legally married in an NYC courthouse, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly having a full-fledged wedding on September 30 in South Carolina. The astrological meaning of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding date is pretty special — it’s a day with strong ties to marriage and celebration.

Fans of the couple have been waiting quite awhile for this wedding to happen. After all, Bieber and Baldwin are technically already married on paper — they tied the knot in an official ceremony in September 2018. But they always planned for a traditional wedding, and they’ve reportedly tried to make it happen several times over the last few months. According to TMZ, the previous idea was to have the ceremony in March, in conjunction with Bieber’s birthday, but it was postponed after some people close to them couldn’t make it. Now, TMZ reports that the new save-the-dates have been mailed out, and the wedding will take place on the last day of September.

Why this date, you ask? Well, it’s impossible to be sure why Bieber and Baldwin chose it — other than the fact that it seems to coincide closely with their one-year anniversary — but there is some astrological significance to this day. “On September 30, the Sun will be in the sign of Libra, which is often associated with marriage and partnership,” explains astrology expert Linda Furiate. “Mercury and Venus will also be in the sign of Libra on this date. This appears to be a wondrous day to gather together our loved ones for a day of sharing, socializing and expressing a sense of adoration.” It’s the perfect day for a big celebration, which is apparently just what they’re planning — TMZ reported that their last guest list included celebs like Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Drake, and Odell Beckham Jr.

However, the wedding date could also pose a few problems for the couple. “Venus will make a challenging aspect to Pluto on this date,” Furiate points out. “This may signify a relationship or marriage that is dominated from an outside source. Power, control and conflict may play a central theme in the union between Justin and Hailey.” She notes that Baldwin and Bieber may be feeling some pressure from their families to have an extravagant ceremony that emphasizes their spiritual connection. “This square between Venus and Pluto may signify that these two can weather many storms, if they do not harm each other first,” she says. Baldwin and Bieber may deal with some stress throughout the wedding planning process, but if they lean on one another in a healthy way, they can grow stronger during this time.

Furiate notes that Baldwin and Bieber have likely always felt a strong connection because of their zodiac signs. “Justin is a Pisces, a water sign, with a Moon in Libra,” she explains. “Justin is truly an idealist and lover; he often lives in a world of make believe and fantasy … Practicality is not his strong suit, yet his intention is to express his compassion and selfless nature.” Baldwin is a fiery Sagittarian who attracts powerful people to her. “She and Justin have a strong magnetic pull toward each other,” Furiate explains. “Both Sagittarius and Pisces are mutable signs. These two signs are philosophically and spiritually oriented that must keep moving as they continue to express a part of their soul.” It’s no surprise that Baldwin and Bieber want a special ceremony to share their love with people close to them.

Whoever is on the guest list, it looks like this ceremony is set to be the event of the year, and I, for one, am on the edge of my seat. Here’s hoping Baldwin and Bieber can overcome their challenges and bask in the fun and excitement of their big day, surrounded by people who’ve been there for them since the beginning.