If you've been looking forward to the Bieber-Baldwin wedding, I have news for you: New reports are saying that the nuptials may be postponed for the third time. Why did Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber postpone their wedding again, you ask? Well, they apparently have a pretty legit reason.

TMZ reported today (Jan. 23) that sources "familiar with the planning" informed them that the Biebers were rescheduling again. In fact, according to TMZ the source revealed that some of the 300 guests on the invite list were told on Tuesday (Jan. 22) that the nuptials were being rescheduled all over again.

So why is this happening? Well, according to TMZ's sources, the couple was bummed that some of their nearest and dearest couldn't make it to Los Angeles for their wedding that was originally supposed to take place on the weekend of Justin's birthday in the beginning of March. (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both Biebers for comment.)

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So when is the wedding actually going to be? Well, TMZ reports that, according to their sources, it won't be any time soon. In fact, the publication says that, according to their sources, the couple really wants to take time this time around to make sure the wedding is properly planned "with plenty of fair warning for guests."

And they may be axing the whole Los Angeles wedding idea, as well. For their fourth stab at wedding planning, TMZ reports that, according to their sources, the model and the pop star are now tossing around the idea of a destination wedding as a way to cut down the guest list (TMZ reports some confirmed guests include Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Drake, and Odell Beckham Jr.).

A source also told TMZ that while the couple was panicking about setting a new date when they first decided to postpone the wedding, they eventually remembered that they're already married and, as a result, decided not to rush this time around.

That's right: Let's not all forget that the two are already legally married. People confirmed that the pair tied the knot at a New York courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. And, if that wasn't proof enough for you, Bieber posted a photo of himself holding hands with Baldwin a couple of months later with the caption, "My wife is awesome." Oh, and then there's also the fact that Hailey is now "Hailey Bieber" on Instagram.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, really, this wedding that they're planning is nothing more than a giant party for their friends and family to celebrate their marriage.

Bieber first took to Instagram in July of 2018 to announce their engagement:

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Happy for them!