The full moon is an incredibly illuminating and potentially life-changing experience. After all, this is when moon reaches the climactic moment of its journey through the lunar cycle. The full moon can be thought of as the part of the movie where the truth is finally revealed, the gloves come off, and the will to fight kicks in. Although this moment is exciting, it can also be disorienting and chaotic. The full moon can feel like a slap in the face, forcing you to react. Sometimes its message can be difficult to decipher at first, but it always makes sense eventually. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst April 2021 full moon, so much growth waits on the other side of this experience.

The full moon in question takes place on April 26 at 11:31 p.m. ET, landing in smoldering, secretive, and seductive Scorpio. However, with all the added allure of this mysterious zodiac sign comes plenty of darkness to tend with. You may find yourself facing your own darkness during this full moon — which is the first supermoon of 2021, and it's also a Pink Moon — but it will also show you a shortcut to your own strength. It's through strife that power is created.

And there will be plenty of strife on this full moon, but it's nothing you can't handle. With the full moon squaring off with rigid and inhibiting Saturn, you may feel somewhat cornered, especially emotionally. However, as the full moon forms a trine with adrenaline-inducing Mars, you'll only be even more inspired to overcome whatever hurdles stand in your way.

One thing's for sure: You may not know where you're heading next. As the full moon opposes unpredictable and rebellious Uranus, you may find yourself raging against your current situation and evoking shockwaves of change in the process.

Here's what fire signs can expect:

Aries: You're Setting Boundaries That Protect Your Energy

This full moon will bring its focus to the way that other people's energy meshes with your own, Aries. After all, your relationships require a transaction of sorts, and you bring your energy to the table and they bring theirs. However, sometimes the transaction isn't always fair, because you're left carrying something that never belonged to you; something difficult and uncomfortable. Take this time to rethink the attachments and commitments you've arranged with your loved ones. It may be time to separate yourself from the ones that have been draining you.

Leo: You're Being Stripped Down So That You Feel Your Emotions

You may feel your heart in a much more profound way during this full moon. It's casting a light on the most private and personal aspect of your life, like your home, your family, and your sacred space. You may find yourself dealing with some challenging shifts in the most vulnerable parts of your life. However, all this full moon is doing is highlighting what was already there and bringing it to the surface. If you're realizing that you don't always feel safe at home, it's time to create your own idea of home, Leo.

Sagittarius: You're Learning How To Let Go Of The Past

This full moon may initiate some endings, Sagittarius. You've been through so much and you've said goodbye to so many things, but you may not be ready to part from the past completely. This full moon may reveal that you've come full circle and you're still holding onto baggage that no longer has a place in your present. Relieving yourself of these burdens may require you to embrace forgiveness. And forgiveness doesn't mean giving it a second shot; it means making your peace with it so that you are no longer bothered by it.