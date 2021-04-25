There's a reason witches and spiritualists do their best magic on the eve of the full moon. That's because the moon rules over your emotions, your subconscious, and all your best-kept secrets. When the moon is at its fullest and brightest state, its power is fully charged and ready to go, making it a highly fertile and creative time. However, each full moon impacts your birth chart in its own specific way, and these zodiac signs will have the best the April 2021 full moon: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. If you were born with placements in the water element, then mark April 26 at 11:31 p.m. ET on your calendar, because this full moon is about to get wild up in here.

Taking place in deep, investigative, and power-hungry Scorpio, this full moon will reveal your deepest desires. Scorpio is a zodiac sign that's either completely committed or not in the least bit interested. However, you may find some of your desires are less palatable than others, forcing you to reckon with whatever it is that you truly want.

However, this full moon could also feel like a pressure cooker of energy. After all, this full moon will form a square with imposing and inhibiting Saturn, encouraging you to pump the brakes. It will also form a trine with driven and impulsive Mars, encouraging you to press on the accelerator. You may feel like you're charging up with energy and without knowing how you're going to release it. Luckily, beautiful things are formed during times of strife, and as this full moon — which is the first supermoon of 2021, and it's also a Pink Moon — opposes erratic and revolutionary Uranus, you may be very surprised by what comes next. It may lead to so much innovation.

Here's what water signs can expect:

Cancer: You're On The Verge Of A Major Creative Breakthrough

Even if you don't consider yourself an artist, there's an artist inside you that never loses their desire to create something beautiful. On this full moon, you may find yourself feeling more in tune with your creative side, encouraging you to tap into the abundance of romance, poetry, and laughter that surrounds you. Remember, you don't have to be an experienced or well-practiced artist to create art. After all, creating art is the most human thing you can possibly do. Allow this full moon to reconnect you with that side of yourself, Cancer.

Scorpio: You're Blasting Through Barriers And Marching Forward

You're on the verge of so many intense and awakening experiences, Scorpio. This full moon takes place in your zodiac sign, concentrating all of its energy directly toward you. It's encouraging you to look inside yourself and ask yourself who you really are when you're stripped down, when you're emotional, and when you're filled with desire. You have so much raw energy coursing through you and there's no telling where you'll end up next. Work on letting go of your need for certainties, because sharp turns are up ahead, and all you can do is go with the flow.

Pisces: You're Craving A Spiritual Awakening And An Adventure

You may feel sick and tired of the same old things, Pisces. You're ready for an experience that you never could have planned and a journey that's even more important than the destination. This full moon may leave you craving meaning from your life and from your choices. It may even encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and explore where you've never had the courage to explore before. Let your mind expand and leave your judgments behind. You're seeing everything with fresh eyes and it all may look so different.