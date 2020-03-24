Even though social distancing is in full effect, there are still plenty of ways to stay in touch with your pals. Many people are using remote teleconferencing tools to check in with their friends and family without leaving their homes. If you're using Zoom, you can even spice up your next video chat with an exciting background. Here are the eight best Disney Zoom Backgrounds to impress your BFFs.

Thanks to Zoom's virtual background feature, it's simple to add a personal touch to your call. It lets you replace your background with an image or video of your choice, so you can easily hide your messy room or just have some fun. To get started on using virtual backgrounds, you'll want to make sure you have a PC or Mac computer with Zoom version 4.6.0, or the Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad and later. It's recommended by Zoom to use a green screen if you have one or a solid color wall as your backdrop.

Once you've created an account and signed into Zoom, you can change your backdrop by heading to Settings and selecting the Virtual Background tab. You'll have the choice of either selecting one of Zoom's virtual backgrounds or uploading your own with a high-res image or video. You can find plenty of options for backgrounds on royalty-free image sites like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels.

Even though Disney is temporarily closed amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, you can still add a little magic to your daily routine. Check out these entertaining and spectacular backgrounds that'll transport you to the happiest place on Earth.

1. Disney Characters Background

The Disney Characters Background features all your favorite characters, like the stars of Toy Story, lit up on the iconic castle in Disneyland.

2. Mickey Mouse Background

This Mickey Mouse Background puts the spotlight on the happy mascot of Disney.

3. Minnie Mouse Background

You can transform into Minnie on your next call using this Minnie Mouse Background, which includes the character's ears and red bowtie.

4. Snow White Background

Turn into a Disney princess with this Snow White Background, which keeps things simple with a white backdrop.

5. Disney Fireworks Background

The Disney Fireworks Background lights things up with a phenomenal evening scene.

6. Mickey and Minnie Background

The Mickey and Minnie Background is a sweet tribute to the unbreakable friendship between the two pals.

7. Toy Story Background

Woody fans can show off their pride with this Toy Story Background featuring the hilarious character.

8. Disney Castle Background

The Disney Castle Background shows off the magical monument that'll have you nostalgic for all your favorite Disney Parks memories.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.