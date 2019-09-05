There's nothing like getting out of the house and experiencing everything life has to offer. Whether you're spending time with people you love or visiting an exotic new place, I think of these new experiences as sustenance for a full heart. However, in order for these experiences to truly sink in, you need time to process it all. If you're one of the most introspective zodiac signs, you can't go through life taking all of the opportunities and none of the breaks. You eventually need to stop what you're doing, take a deep breath, and feel everything you're feeling.

Everyone is introspective to some extent. However, for some, being introspective is a significant aspect of their life. They might spend a lot of time daydreaming and existing in their own little world instead of interacting with reality. They may replay memories over and over again, trying to analyze their deeper meanings. An introspective person might need to journal their thoughts, listen to music for hours alone, or speak to a close friend about what's on their mind. They can't avoid their inner world as easily as others can and this is both a strength and, at times, a weakness. While they tend to be highly intuitive and emotionally intelligent creatures, they may spend too much time in their heads and not enough time paying attention.

If you were born with your sun, moon, rising, or Mercury in any of these zodiac signs, you know all about that introspective life. Just make sure you check in with the real world every now and then.

Shutterstock

Cancer: They're Deeply Connected To Their Inner World

There's a whole world inside of a Cancer and they barely contain it. With all their many emotions and intuitive feelings, a Cancer needs a moment to digest it all. It makes sense this zodiac sign is so tied to the home. They need to return to where it's safest, where they can lay down their armor and be their truest selves.

Leo: They Are Fiercely Emotional And Passionate About Life

At their core, a Leo is a creative. They're constantly searching for ways to express their many feelings and through art, they can process whatever is going on inside of them. Because of this natural inclination toward art, Leo is a fiercely introspective zodiac sign. Even though they're often the life of the party, there's still a very private center to a Leo. They need to leave the action behind eventually and tend to their soul.

Scorpio: They Contain An Ocean Of Secrets No One Knows

A Scorpio's primary state of being is introspection. After all, they're ruled by Pluto — planet of all things hidden — which means they're constantly searching for the shadow side of life. A Scorpio is not afraid to delve into everything more deeply and they do this on their own. If you know a Scorpio, you know all about how they need to disappear for a while and process what they're thinking or feeling.

Pisces: They Can't Help But Feel Nostalgic About The Past

Since Pisces is ruled by Neptune — planet of fantasy and haziness — they're always dipping into a dreamworld. Reality is often difficult for them to deal with when they don't have time for personal introspection. When they're in their introspective modes, they're often replaying memories, imagining hypothetical scenarios, or concocting a brilliant idea. Regardless of what it is, they need to exist in their head for a while in order to do it.