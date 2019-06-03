If your texts are Flamin'-Hot-Cheeto spicy, getting it on in your inbox may totally be your thing. Whether you prefer to send sultry snaps or you're more into words than pictures — if getting dirty over the phone is your thing, chances are you may be an Aries, Gemini, or Scorpio — a.k.a. one of the three best zodiac signs to sext with. From totally taking the lead to being up for anything, when it comes to sexting, these three signs can bring the heat and keep it up.

Of course, no matter who you're getting frisky with — it's always important to talk about consent and boundaries before hitting send. You don't want to catch someone off-guard with a sexy booty pic or dirty one-liner when they are out shopping for a new shower curtain with their mom or observing the high holidays at their synagogue. Still, if you've talked it out and you're clear on your intentions, sexting can be a great way to connect with your boo when you can't physically be together.

If you're likely to get hot in between the sheets, as well as in your inbox, you may be one of these three zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Giphy With a penchant for passion and a way with words, these bulls are nothing short of freaks in the read receipts. Ruled by Mars, these fire signs like to live on the edge, and when they're feeling frisky — they'll be quick to grab their phones and turn up the heat with their partners. Fiery Aries are trendsetters and risk-takers, so they'll be the first to try out a new phrase or start some sexy messaging. Not likely to feel sheepish, these bulls may be the best at sexy texting.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Giphy The twins are known for many things — and dirty talk is one of them. From IRL talking to doing things over the phone, this air sign likes to keep it light and go back and forth all night long. When they're apart from their flames, Gemini is likely to stir up some sexy texting and to ride out the heat until the end — and then some. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, these twins aren't afraid to take the lead or to start a sexy conversation.