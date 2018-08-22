How much do you love sexting? If someone were to send you a naughty pic, would you be into it? Or does dirty typing weird you out? Maybe you're the one who's actually initiating the sexy chat with your boo, every chance you get. Nudes are NBD, and the dirtier the digital dialogue, the better. Sound familiar? If you can't get enough hot font action, well, chances are, you were born that way. What I mean is, you're likely one of the zodiac signs who love to sext. And no shade if that's you — sexting is hot and fun, and if it gets you off (and you have a consenting recipient) then I say, go for it! Let those freak-flag fingers fly across the keyboard.

While sexting is pretty safe to engage in for the most part, there are a few things you always want to keep in mind. First and foremost, never include your face in your nudes. Sure, the person you're sexting with seems like they have a heart of gold now, but you never know what could happen in the future. If you wouldn't have unprotected sex, don't have unprotected sext, either. And make sure that whoever you're sexting with really is consenting. It may seem harmless, but as anyone who's been ambushed by an unsolicited and unwanted pic of a rando D knows, it can actually be really uncool. Don't be that person.

Aside from that, whatever you both are into, goes. But who am I kidding? If you're one of the following zodiac signs, you don't need my advice. Chances are, you're already a sexting pro.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy Don’t go looking through an Aries’ text messages unless you want to see something freaky AF. This sign is notorious for its spontaneous quickies, but they should be just as famous for their for sexting skills. This fire sign is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression. What that means for their, ahem, digital activities is that whenever the mood to get freaky over the phone strikes them, they're going to do it. Aries is impulsive and impatient, so the last thing they're worried about is appropriate timing. If you're with an Aries, expect the unexpected nude. Honestly, part of the fun of sexting for this adventurous sign is the risk-taking, so there's a chance those nudes will arrive, face included. (Come on Aries, I know it's exciting, but think twice!) Just don't expect a ton of foreplay — they won't be easing or seducing you into dirty talk, they just want to get in, get off, and get out. But when it comes to daring or subversive messages, Aries can't be beat.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy Gemini's are born with the gift of gab, so is it any surprise they get off on literal words, too? This eloquent sign is ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury. So, not only are they into texting, but they're also capable of creating sexual turns of phrase that will turn anyone into a sexting true believer. That’s because Gemini has a true love of dirty talk — whether that's in person, whispered into a lover's ear, over the phone, or even in text form. And if you happen to be someone who gets nervous or shy about sexting, the good news is, Gemini is more than happy to take the lead. In fact, just the act of putting their impressive intellect to filthy work is often enough to get them off all on its own. So, in that case, you can just relax and let them do all the dirty work. Literally.