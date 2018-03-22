We all have things that secretly turn us on — things that are outside the vanilla and stereotypically sexy behaviors that really arouse our imaginations, or just arouse us in general. I'm talking about the kinks that get you hot and bothered at the mere thought of them, and the hot buttons that always get you in the mood, instantly. While everyone's personal sexual preferences are a little different, you can get hints about what turns you on based on your zodiac sign. This is good to know because it can be a great tool to help you explore your sexuality more fully, and offer some inspiration on how to really rock your partner's world — that is, if you're up for exploring their secret desires, too.

Some astrological kinks are more obvious, like proud Leo getting off on all the attention and exhibition, or fiery Scorpio being ready and willing to crack the whip in bed (both figuratively and literally). But there are a few surprises here, too (I'm looking at you Libra, you closet freak, you). As for what really gets the rest of the signs going? Well, read on to find out.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Quickies In Public Giphy Aries gals are an adventurous and spontaneous group — and that is especially true when it comes to sex. Nothing turns them on more than a daring quickie whenever or wherever the mood strikes them.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Erotic Massage Giphy For Taurus, the best and hottest sex is when it's a sensual experience from head to toe. They want to luxuriate in touch and taste and get lost in sensation. Erotic massage ticks all their boxes, if ya know that I’m sayin’.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Dirty Talk Giphy In all areas of their lives, Gemini are passionate about communication, so it just follows that words would play a powerful role in the bedroom as well. If you want to turn on the Twins, just whisper creative and filthy nothings in their ear.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Passionate Kissing Giphy Do you remember when you used to make out for hours, just slow and passionate kiss after kiss until you think you might explode? Well, Cancer gals definitely do. Nothing turns this sign on more than physical closeness, touching, and making out. So, if you want to drive a Cancer wild, you better pucker up.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Exhibitionism Giphy While Aries tends to get off on the risk of quickies in public but doesn’t actually want to get caught, Leo wants all eyes on them. They love the feeling of admiring eyes sweeping over their bodies when they're dressed provocatively. And if they're really willing to take things to the next level, sex clubs offer the chance for them to potentially star in their very own erotic show.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Erotic Fiction Giphy For intellectual Virgo, their biggest erogenous zone is definitely their brain. Nothing they can see will ever fully live up to what is playing in the theater of their minds, so erotic fiction is irresistible. For those with Virgo partners, try reading erotic short stories to one another until they're dying to act out their imaginations IRL.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): Dom And Sub Games Giphy In most areas of their lives, The Scales are always seeking balance, except in the bedroom where playing with power and throwing off balance becomes very erotic. These closet freaks love to play with domination and submission. While they may not prefer the role of dom, you can bet they are power bottoms.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): BDSM Giphy There’s no surprise that the most sexual of all the signs likes to take their bedroom play to the extreme. Spanking and bondage are most definitely on the menu.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Threesomes Giphy Sag gals don’t take life too seriously. They love to laugh and keep things light and fun. This is true in their sex lives as well. While they can definitely be passionate and focused on their partner, they wouldn’t mind throwing a few more participants in the mix. For fickle Sag, multiple partners is an ideal sexual situation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Role Play Giphy It can sometimes be hard for practical and displaced Capricorns to break out of their shells, which is why role play is so erotic for them. By embodying a new character, they can shed all their inhibitions and really explore their deepest and most imaginative desires.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Sex Toys Giphy Aquarius' planetary ruler is Uranus. Wait, before you just assume I’m going to make a bad joke here, let me explain. Uranus is the ruler of technology, which in the case of the bedroom means lots and lots of sex toys. Yep, having a full arsenal of sex toys to play with and to share with friends really gets them — wait for it — buzzing. (I couldn’t pass up all the bad jokes, I’m only human!)