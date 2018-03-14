I remember the first graphic movie sex scene I ever saw. It was in the film The Doors, and in it, Val Kilmer and Kathleen Quinlan practice witchcraft, run around naked, and then bang feverishly to the sweeping score of "Carmina Burana.” As my (probably way too young) mind took in all this hedonism, I thought, "Wow, if this is what sex is, I am in." Little did I know then how complicated and multifaceted sex would be. But having an idea of what speaks to you sexually by knowing the sex scene that turns you on is a good start. Also, it's just a great excuse to see movie stars get steamy.

Now that you know my favorite (or at least most memorable) sex scene, what movie turns you on the most? Are your favorite cinematic sexy times slow and sensual? Are they sweet and romantic and all about people making a real connection with one another? Or are they hot, kinky, and strictly about getting freaky? Maybe you don't have a favorite at all — or at least, don't think you do. If that's the case, maybe the stars can point you in the right direction for some hot and heavy cinema. Here are the love scenes you need to see, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): The Bathroom Quickie In 'Unfaithful' Giphy Fiery Ram gals crave passion and adventure — both in and out of bed. So it’s no wonder that Connie and Paul slipping off for a clandestine mid-meal quickie in the bathroom is going to get you hot. What happens to the couple later, not so much, but for that brief impulsive moment, passion reigns supreme.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): The Icy Sex Scene In “9 1/2 Weeks” Giphy The Taurus libido is linked directly with sensuality, so the more senses are incorporated into a sexual experience, the more exciting and pleasurable Taurus will find it. The infamous ice cube scene in 9 1/2 Weeks where Elizabeth is introduced to exactly how hot incorporating cold into foreplay can be is sure to make any bull extra… well… horny.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): The Threesome In “Shame” Giphy For the Twins, when it comes to sexual fantasies at least, the guiding principle is the more the merrier. To get this air sign breathing heavy, just show them the unbelievably intense threesome scene in Shame. More players means more passion.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): “Secretary” Gets Her First Spanking Giphy For shy Cancer gals, it may take a little coaxing to get them out of their shell, but once they are out, get ready for that kinky flag to fly high. They can probably identify with Lee, the main character in Secretary, the first time (the original!) Mr. Grey bends her over for a good spanking.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): “Blue Valentine” Oral Realness Giphy For proud Leo, nothing is a bigger turn on than feeling powerful desire from a partner. They want to be wanted and taken care of, if you know what I mean. That's why the oral sex scene in Blue Valentine, which focuses almost entirely on its female lead’s pleasure (something that the Motion Picture Association of America got all pearl grabby about at the time), is exactly what makes these lionesses purr.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Sexy Talk In “Out Of Sight” Giphy Virgos often have difficulty getting out of their heads. But that doesn’t have to get in the way of great sex, so long as you focus on their biggest erogenous zone: their sense of humor. Adding wit and banter to sex is how to spice things up with a Virgo. To see what that looks like, look no further than the sex scene in Out of Sight, which intercuts between Jack and Karen’s love-making and the highly charged banter that proceeded it.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): Backseat Love In “Titanic” Giphy Libras have a sense of refinement that extends all the way into the boudoir. They are highly visual and are aroused by aesthetics and sensuality, which is why Rose and Jack’s steamy backseat love-making in Titanic always puts them in the mood to be painted like one of those French girls, if you know what I am sayin’.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Hit Each Other And Then Hit It Giphy For Scorpio gals, arousal is all about intensity and passion. They crave a partner who shares their insatiable desire for pleasure and isn’t afraid to be a little aggressive (with enthusiastic consent, of course). So watching the fight scene in Mr. & Mrs. Smith morph into intense love-making became immediate Scorpio #goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Lorraine and Delphine’s Chemistry Explodes In “Atomic Blonde” Giphy Sag girls see sex as an adventure and an opportunity for exploration, so watching Lorraine and Delphine follow their unexpected (and probably ill-advised, seeing as how they were both spies and all) passion back to the bedroom is just their kind of vibe.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): “The” Scene In “Blue Is the Warmest Color” Giphy For emotionally reserved Cap gals, it can take a little while to really connect with a partner, but when they do, look out! They are extremely passionate and energetic lovers, so Emma and Adele’s epic (and lengthy) love scene in Blue is the Warmest Color will likely turn them on and give them a few new tricks to try in the bedroom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): The “Black Swan” Finally Gets Off Giphy Aquarius gals have a tendency to keep their heads in the clouds, so when they feel grounded and connected sexually, it can be incredibly powerful. They can probably identify with Nina in Black Swan as she struggles to be present in her body, and the intense relief she feels when Lily finally gets her off.