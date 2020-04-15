A brand new iPhone model is coming soon, but you might be wondering how it compares to Apple's other smartphones. Apple announced the new iPhone SE on Wednesday, April 15, and it's an affordable addition to the current lineup. Before you buy, you can take a look at how it stacks up to its predecessor. Here's the 2020 iPhone SE versus the iPhone 11, so you know which one will work best for you.

The announcement of the iPhone SE is already getting folks excited, but before hitting that pre-order button, you'll probably want to know more about the model. The new iPhone SE is the cheapest model available since the now-retired iPhone 8, which sold for a starting price of $449. The iPhone SE will be available for pre-sale purchases on Friday, April 17, for the starting price of $399, shipping out to consumers as early as Friday, April 24.

Those who have not upgraded to the iPhone 11 yet may want to consider the smaller, significantly cheaper iPhone SE. To make a clear decision, you'll want to know what the major differences are between the two models.

1. Cost

The cost is the most obvious difference between the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11. The second generation iPhone SE sells for $399 for the 64GB model, but if you want more internal memory, you'll pay $449 for the 128GB model and $549 for the 256GB model.

The iPhone 11 starts at $699 for the 64GB model, and goes up to $749 and $849 for the 128 and 256GB models, respectively.

That means that there is a $300 price difference between the starting prices of the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11.

2. Size

The second obvious difference you'll notice between the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 is the size.

The iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and a home button with Touch ID. The iPhone 11 is bigger, with a 6.1-inch LCD Retina HD display. That size difference is over an inch of screen space, so if you're a fan of bigger displays, the smaller size might not be what you're looking for.

3. Camera

The recent iPhone releases have focused a lot on improved cameras and the new iPhone SE is no exception. The SE has the best single-camera system for iPhone ever, with a 12-megapixel wide camera. There are also coveted photography modes from the A13 chip, such as Depth Control and Portrait Mode, with all six of the Portrait Lighting effects. The front-facing camera is compatible with Portrait mode, and the SE has the Smart HDR feature that makes lightning in photos look more realistic.

The iPhone 11 has a dual-camera system, which lets you take Ultra Wide photos, for starters, and has a brilliant Night Mode feature that makes your night photos come to life.

Both the iPhone 11 and SE also support Quick Take, which lets you record a video without leaving Photo Mode. The iPhone SE, however, won’t be able to take wide photos like the dual-camera on the 11.

4. Colors

The iPhone SE comes in three color options: white, black, and PRODUCT(RED).

The iPhone 11 comes in six colors, including the white, black, and PRODUCT(RED). The other three colors available are pastel shades of yellow, green, and purple.

5. The chipset

Both phones have the A13 Bionic chip, which is the fastest chip from Apple yet. With the chip comes many excellent capabilities such as real-time photo and video analysis, better photo capabilities, and a good all-day battery life, as well as improved performance for games and augmented reality.

Since both of the phones have the A13, there won't be many differences in performance, and the iPhone SE should function similarly the the iPhone 11.

6. Battery & Quick Charge

The iPhone SE has a battery life of up to 13 hours of video streaming in a single charge, plus the fast-charging capability for up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The iPhone 11 boasts an all-day battery life and the same 50 percent charge in 30 minutes quick-charge capability. However, Apple says you can stream up to 17 hours of video on a single charge of the iPhone 11.

7. Face ID & Touch ID

A major difference between the two phone models is the iPhone SE's lack of the acclaimed facial recognition system (Face ID). If you're a big fan of the biometric authentication, you'll be a bit disappointed the feature is missing from the new model. Instead, you'll find the familiar Touch ID sensor on the home button. The home button is an old school feature, as most Apple devices have strayed away from it following the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 11 has Face ID and is lacking the home button like other recent models. This gives the phone a sleek, uninterrupted surface and simply unlocks once you've registered your face, instead of relying on your fingerprint like the Touch ID.

Although there are some clear differences between the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11, the latest model from Apple is an affordable option that doesn't compromise on features, despite the lower price.