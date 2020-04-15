Even in the middle of a pandemic, you could get your hands on a new iPhone in the near future. On April 15, Apple announced the launch of a second-generation iPhone SE, which is being marketed as the most affordable iPhone. But while this new iPhone SE will have a revamped camera and display experience, it won't be decked out with accessories. Does the iPhone SE for 2020 come with AirPods? Here's what we know.

Like other recent iPhone models, the second-generation iPhone SE forgoes a headphone jack and only has a lightning port. This sets it apart from the original SE model, which had both a lightning port and a traditional headphone jack. The absence of a headphone jack on the 2020 iPhone SE does not mean that it will come with AirPods, though, despite rumors among Apple fans. Instead, an Apple spokesperson confirms that the new iPhone SE will come with EarPods with a lightning connector, just like other iPhones that lack a headphone jack.

According to an Apple press release, customers will be able to preorder the iPhone SE starting on April 17. If you preorder one, you may receive your new phone as early as April 24, an Apple spokesperson tells Elite Daily. The iPhone 12 will likely take up a big chunk of the spotlight in fall 2020, but for now, Apple is playing up its second-generation iPhone SE — in part because a portion of the proceeds from PRODUCT(RED) iPhone SE purchases will go toward supporting the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response. The new iPhone SE starts at $399, and you can get it via a no-contact delivery in order to comply with social distancing recommendations.

MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

Although the new iPhone SE bundle will not come with AirPods, you can still purchase AirPods separately on Apple's website (they run from $159-$249) — and if you wait until the end of 2020, you may just be able to get ahold of the rumored "AirPods X," over-ear headphones that have been a recent subject of speculation. For now, however, Forbes reported that the coronavirus pandemic could delay or disrupt production and new releases, so if you're on the market for a new phone, the iPhone SE is the only new release that has been confirmed.