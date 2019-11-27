Thanksgiving is loaded with emotion. You might look forward to it with all your heart, because it's an excuse to gather with your family and indulge in some home-cooked food. Or perhaps you're dreading it, because there's always drama with your siblings or uncles or someone else. Regardless, Thanksgiving 2019 will be the best for these zodiac signs — Leo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn — and it has little to do with the holiday itself. If you're looking for something to be thankful for, it's astrology.

There are so many good vibes swirling through the cosmos on Nov. 28. The sun will be in Sagittarius, as it always is during Thanksgiving, which encourages cultural exchange and a sense of frivolity at the dinner table. The moon will be in grounded and practical Capricorn, but it forms a conjunction with both romantic Venus and indulgent Jupiter, making this a day full of love, emotion, and the desire to spread good cheer. Prepare to be kissed, hugged, and fed large bites of pumpkin pie. Venus will also form a trine to innovative Uranus, which encourages you to forge connections in a way you never have before. This may be an opportunity to get to know your loved ones on a deeper and more fascinating level, as well as let them see your authentic self. With chatty Mercury forming a trine with mystical and empathetic Neptune, kindness and open-mindedness will infuse conversations.

If your sun or rising falls under Leo, Sagittarius, or Capricorn, you'll be feasting on the fun more than anyone.

Shutterstock

Leo: You're Setting Your Inner Child Free And Feeling Inspired

You're bursting at the seams with artistic inspiration and you're ready to create, fall in love, get on stage, and be your most playful self. It doesn't take a lot for you to let loose and show the world what you're capable of, but on Thanksgiving, you'll feel more enthusiastic than ever. But there's more to this energy than just having a good time. You're coming up with brilliant ideas and you have the power to make some serious plans to set them into motion. Take your dreams and your passions seriously, because you can make anything happen.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Independent, Daring, And Ready

It's time for the light to shine on you, so don't be afraid of standing in the spotlight, even on a family holiday. You're feeling good about the person you are, and ready to put your own needs first. Let confidence wash over you and prepare to be the most sparkling and magnetic personality in the room. Luckily, this confidence isn't only on the surface. You have the power to forge a self-worth that's so deep, nothing can shake it from you. Appreciate what you have and what cannot be taken away from you. You probably have so much to be thankful for and you don't need a holiday to know that.

Capricorn: You're Swirling With So Much Romance And Beauty

You're radiating warmth and positivity around the Thanksgiving table, and it's you who's making this an exciting and energizing affair. Your aura is incredibly attractive right now and everyone will want to talk to you and hear all about the awesome things you've got going on. Who knows? You might even have a hot date to a Thanksgiving party, and you'll feel fully immersed in the cozy romance of it all. Either way, you're in love — and the person you're in love with is yourself.