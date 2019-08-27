Taylor Swift’s Reaction To Lil Nas X’s 2019 VMAs Performance Will Make You Say “Same”

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling so happy, proud, and excited for the country girl turned international pop sensation that is Taylor Swift. I'm listening to her newly released album, Lover, on repeat and adoring every track. If you're a dedicated fan as well, then I'm going to take a wild guess that you're wondering about Taylor Swift's reaction to Lil Nas X's 2019 VMAs performance. Trust me when I say, it'll make you say "same."

Actually, it'll make you say, "I can't calm down," because the queen of rainbows and butterflies was totally feeling what was going on on stage. In fact, she even raised her glass, did a little dance with her shoulders, and showed off a huge smile. The moment, which lasted for only a few seconds, was truly GIF-worthy and made me want to go out with her to clubs in London, New York, or whichever city she wants to strut in that weekend. Take a look for yourself.

TBH, Swift dancing in the audience of award shows always brightens my day and makes me want to get up and clap from the seat of my couch. But her outfits on the red carpet are what really take my breath away.

At the very first sight of her VMAs look, a bedazzled thigh-length Versace blazer, which was styled by Joseph Cassell, I was absolutely floored and questioning where I can thrift an item that's even remotely similar. The colorful look was topped off with black, sparkly thigh-high heeled boots, and a pair of huge earrings. It spoke to her music videos that were nominated for awards — full of life, magic, power, and personality.

To recap a little bit, on Thursday, Aug. 22, Swift took the stage in Central Park to perform her new hits "ME!" and "You Need To Calm Down," as well as "Shake It Off" on Good Morning America. It was the beginning of a week of promoting her new album and the most lovey-dovey era of her music yet.

She rocked a pair of sequin shorts, danced in front of a wall of pink roses, and sang to fans with a glitter heart drawn around their eye. I sat in front of my laptop screen with the livestream on and probably cried as many happy tears as the fans who, according to People, camped out all night for the show.

Hours later, she released her music video for the dreamy title track, "Lover," and teased even more lyrics from the album. The words were hidden on the board games and read, "Devils Roll The Dice, Angels Roll Their Eyes," from the track "Cruel Summer," and "King Of Hearts," which some fans have concluded ties to the song "King Of My Heart" from the Reputation era.

Swift has become well-known for dropping easter eggs in her videos for her albums and tours. It'll definitely be interesting to see how her hints tie into her future stage performances, or if her opening performance for the 2019s VMAs is at all similar to what she'll do on the road in the next year or so. (I can only assume each song will be paired with perfect choreography and lots of good vibes that'll make every fan fall more deeply in love with her and her world.)

At the 2019 VMAs, Swift is nominated for 12 awards, including, but not limited to, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video for Good for "You Need To Calm Down," which celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and featured a ton of queer celebs like the Fab Five from Queer Eye, Laverne Cox, and Ellen DeGeneres. She's also picked up a few noms for her track celebrating individuality with Brendon Urie from Panic! At the Disco, titled "ME!" including Best Collaboration, and for Instagram-related awards.

Good luck, Taylor! I hope you win, and hey, it's nice to have a few more awards.